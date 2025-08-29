Kate Middleton and her husband make a decision that England will never be able to understand

A large part of the British population has been left very confused by the latest and unexpected gesture made by Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William. This gesture is directly related to their family life.

There is no doubt that Buckingham Palace remains the great emblem of the British monarchy and one of the country's most recognizable symbols. However, although the building still fulfills its institutional function, it is no longer a place intended for the sovereigns' daily life.

| Europa Press

As we all know, Elizabeth II was the last monarch to reside there permanently. So much so that, after her passing, Charles III chose to keep Clarence House as his official home in London.

Now, according to the information that has come to light, everything indicates that Kate Middleton and her husband will also follow this same path when the time comes to inherit the throne. In fact, as has emerged in recent days, their intention is to stay at Forest Lodge, which will be their new home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already confirmed that their intention is to never move to Buckingham Palace

According to several royal biographers, Prince William and Kate Middleton will stay in their private residence instead of moving to Buckingham when they are proclaimed king and queen.

As has already been confirmed, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor at the end of this year. This new home, considered their permanent residence, is located a short distance from their current home, Adelaide Cottage.

| Europa Press

"William is never going to move to Buckingham Palace," explained Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, in statements to Hello!. "He has never been fond of it and probably hasn't spent much time there," she added.

In addition, this expert on the Royal Family also wanted to share what Elizabeth II's reaction was when she moved to Buckingham Palace. "The queen and Prince Philip were devastated when they had to move from Clarence House; Winston Churchill told the queen she had to live in a palace."

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and her husband's choice is also related to the education of their three children. According to Ingrid Seward in the aforementioned British magazine, this new location will allow the Prince and Princess of Wales to keep their daily involvement in raising George, Charlotte, and Louis.

"I think William will be a very involved father, as well as a monarch, which is quite difficult. But I think he'll manage it by changing the way things are run, including being more self-sufficient and not relying on the taxpayer.[...]He is quite visionary and can see that the monarchy has to change to survive."

In addition to Forest Lodge and Adelaide Cottage, there is Anmer Hall, the spacious ten-bedroom house located in Sandringham, Norfolk. Furthermore, Kate Middleton and her husband also keep an apartment at Kensington Palace, which they use for official purposes.