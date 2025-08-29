Maximum happiness at Buckingham Palace thanks to Prince Harry's news

Prince Harry once again becomes one of the main figures of the day after the confirmation of a recent and unexpected piece of news about him. This information has undoubtedly brought great happiness inside Buckingham Palace.

As everyone knows, since 2020, the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the members of the British Royal Family has been practically nonexistent. This delicate situation originated from the decision that both he and Meghan Markle made to leave their institutional duties.

Now, after the rapprochement that has taken place between Charles III and his youngest son, the best news has been confirmed: Harry will return to London on a very special day for the Crown.

According to reports, on September 8, the date marking three years since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the Duke of Sussex will return to the United Kingdom. This visit coincides with one of the charitable commitments he has kept consistently over the years: the WellChild Awards.

The WellChild foundation has already confirmed that Prince Harry, patron of the organization for 17 years, will actively participate in the next edition of the WellChild Awards. This annual gathering is celebrating its twentieth anniversary and will feature a special ceremony.

According to the organization, Prince William's brother will have a prominent role during the gala. This event recognizes the efforts of children with severe medical issues and the dedication of those who care for them.

The event, organized together with the company GSK, will take place in London, although the location has not been revealed yet. What is known is that Prince Harry will present the award to the Inspiring Child between 4 and 6 years old and will address the audience.

Additionally, as if that were not enough, the Duke of Sussex will meet beforehand with all the award recipients and their respective families at a private reception, thus reinforcing his commitment.

The choice of date holds very special meaning for Prince Harry and his family, as September 8 coincides with the death of Elizabeth II. In 2022, both he and Meghan Markle canceled their attendance at the last minute after the sovereign's health deteriorated.

However, one year later, Charles III's son did not want to miss this event for anything in the world. He took the opportunity to pay an emotional tribute to his grandmother: "She would have been the first to insist that I be here with you."

Now, in statements to Hello!, Prince Harry has explained what this important awards ceremony means to him. "It's always a privilege to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the children, families, and professionals who inspire us with their strength and spirit," the royal has stated.

The Duke has also emphasized the significance that the awards have had over these two decades. "For 20 years, they've highlighted the courage of young people with complex medical needs and have showcased the dedication of the caregivers who accompany them every step of the way."

However, Prince Harry's new and imminent trip to London has not been without controversy. As confirmed in the British press, neither Meghan Markle nor his children will accompany him this time.