England holds its breath over Prince William leak: €35,000

Prince William is once again at the center of the national debate after an unexpected leak has shaken England. The revelation concerns how he, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children are preparing to take a decisive step in their family life. The information, previously hidden, has raised questions and has left no one indifferent.

The move by the Princes of Wales toward a new lifestyle seemed clear and without surprises. However, the information circulating in the press has opened a question that worries citizens and experts. What will be the cost of this change for the future king and his family?

English people ask about Prince William's financial outlay

Since their wedding in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have sought a balance between tradition and modern life. Instead of following the pattern of previous monarchs who lived in Buckingham Palace, they have chosen a more approachable family model, away from the hustle and bustle of London.

In 2022, they surprised everyone by moving to Adelaide Cottage, a discreet four-bedroom residence in Windsor. That move was interpreted as a gesture of normalcy. However, over time it became clear that the space was not enough for a growing family with increasingly demanding public commitments.

Now, the decision to move to Forest Lodge, a Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Parkvalued at £16 million, marks a new chapter. But along with the excitement, there is also the financial detail that has put England on alert.

The leak that has surprised England concerns the money Prince William will have to allocate to live in Forest Lodge. According to real estate experts, the rent for this eight-bedroom mansion could be around €35,000 ($37,800) per month, a figure that has sparked debate.

In 2001, the property was rented for £15,000 ($19,000) per month, but property expert Russell Quirk explained to The Manchester Evening News that the current situation is different. "In the last 20 years or so, these things vary depending on the region and the city. Suffice it to say that places like Windsor have become increasingly popular, especially among foreign tenants."

Quirk added that demand and tax regulations on large properties have driven up prices: "The demand in the rental market is very strong. As a result, the rental value has doubled, so £15,000 ($19,000) per month in 2001 is now probably £30,000 ($38,000) per month, about £7,000 ($8,900) per week. It's not an insignificant figure; there is a lot of demand."

The estimate raises the bill to about €35,000 ($37,800) per month. An expense that, according to sources close to the Palace, will be covered by the princes themselves and not by taxpayers. This point has been key to calming criticism, since in the past the financing of royal residences caused controversy.

The reasons that led the Princes of Wales to choose this mansion

Beyond the financial expense, the choice of Forest Lodge responds to a personal wish of Prince William. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, "This is a really beautiful Georgian house, in a secluded place, so it'll suit them perfectly. Adelaide Cottage was only going to be temporary, because it's too small, but William doesn't want to live in a huge palace."

That preference for discretion has become a hallmark of the couple. While their ancestors sought palatial grandeur, William and Kate aspire to a life that combines tradition with normalcy.

Forest Lodge, surrounded by nature and with the possibility of providing greater privacy for their children, seems to fit that philosophy. In addition, its proximity to Adelaide Cottage offers some continuity, avoiding uprooting the children from their environment and from the routines they have established in recent years.

The leak about the cost of Forest Lodge has shaken England and put the spotlight on Prince William. Far from controversy, the decision reinforces his wish to offer Kate and their children a more balanced and private life. Now, the big question is whether the future king will manage to keep that delicate balance between tradition and modernity so demanded by British society.