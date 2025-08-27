Confirmed: The rumor about Meghan Markle is true and Prince Harry is happy

The rumor about Meghan Markle that had been circulating for weeks has finally been confirmed. It was news that caused expectation, especially because of the impact it could have on her professional life and on the image of the most media-focused royal couple of the moment. Now, the certainty has become public and, according to reports, Prince Harry couldn't be more pleased with this outcome.

The reality is that the new season of the duchess's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, has premiered on Netflix with unexpected success. Despite the criticism that accompanied the first installment, the second batch of episodes has managed to capture the attention of a broader audience. This has meant a personal triumph for Meghan and a reason for shared joy in her marriage.

| Netflix

In this second edition, the former actress has shown a more approachable and polished side, focused on cooking tips, crafts, and lifestyle. She has done so accompanied by renowned guests such as Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, and Jay Shetty along with his wife, Radhi Devlukia. In addition, internationally acclaimed chefs like Clare Smyth and José Andrés have brought prestige to the show with their participation.

Meghan Markle gains prominence on screen while Prince Harry supports her new phase

One of the most talked-about moments has been the appearance of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's husband. Although brief, his presence on screen surprised the audience and led to endearing scenes with Meghan. The duchess recalled with Chrissy how they met years ago, when they worked on the TV game show Deal or No Deal, an anecdote that brought a nostalgic touch to the episode.

| Netflix

Meghan's naturalness and her rapport with her guests have been key to the change in audience perception. Critics who once questioned the lack of authenticity of the format have acknowledged a remarkable improvement. The success has not only helped strengthen her public image, but also given solidity to the new agreement reached with Netflix, after the difficulties of her multi-million euro initial deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the success of their new phase on Netflix

Prince Harry, although he doesn't appear in any of the episodes this season, has shown his full support for the project. In the first installment he did have a brief scene, but this time he has preferred to remain in the background. According to sources close to the couple, the duke feels proud of the reception his wife's work has received and values the serenity this victory brings to their family life.

Thus, the rumor is no longer just a rumor and Meghan has managed to establish her place on Netflix with a show that seemed destined to go unnoticed. The success of this second season has proved that the duchess has been able to reinvent herself and connect with the audience. Harry, although he remains off camera, celebrates this new chapter of professional and personal stability with her.