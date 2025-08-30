Prince William receives an urgent message before moving to Forest Lodge

Prince William and his wife have just received an unexpected and uncomfortable message from their new neighbors. Words that have come to light months before their much-discussed move to Forest Lodge.

There is no doubt that the Prince and Princess of Wales are going through a process that few couples manage to handle calmly: a move filled with controversies and rumors. The multimillion-pound renovation they are carrying out in their new home has ended up becoming a conflict that has put the British Crown in a difficult position.

As has emerged, Prince William and his entire family plan to leave Adelaide Cottage, their home since 2022, in the coming months to move into Forest Lodge. This is an impressive Georgian-style mansion with eight bedrooms, luxurious living rooms, and dreamlike gardens.

According to sources close to the family, this choice is due to their desire to start over after Kate Middleton's cancer remission. It is also due to the need for a more spacious property for their family.

However, not everything is idyllic, as the first signs of tension in their new environment have already begun to appear. So much so that Prince William has already received a clear message.

Prince William receives the first criticisms months before moving to Forest Lodge with his family

Forest Lodge, located in Windsor Great Park and just a few kilometers (a few miles) from Adelaide Cottage, is undergoing a major transformation. The remodeling work includes everything from demolishing walls to a complete renovation with a full overhaul.

The current renovations, according to the official statement, are being funded with Prince William and Kate Middleton's personal funds. Even so, this fact has not managed to quell the criticism over the high budget for this renovation.

Moreover, although everything seems carefully designed to project an image of strength and naturalness, behind the scenes there is an unexpected episode that the British press has already begun to uncover.

Two families who lived in old cottages in the stables of Forest Lodge were "invited" to leave their homes. Although they were reportedly offered another house within the Great Park, the order was immediate and without prior notice. This eviction has caused great discontent that quickly leaked to the tabloids.

A source close to the situation claims that it was a forced eviction, motivated by the fact that Prince William did not want uncomfortable neighbors too close to his new mansion.

"Those houses are very close to the lodge... So they won't want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in them if there are going to be members of the royal family there," this person said in statements to Mail on Sunday.

Without a doubt, this situation has inflamed tempers in the area and there are already murmurs of possible neighborhood protests. The arrival of workers, trucks, and gardeners at all hours has shattered the peace of Windsor Great Park.