The conflict Kate Middleton and her daughter Charlotte face at Forest Lodge

Since they announced their decision to move to Forest Lodge, problems have continued to increase for the Prince and Princess of Wales. So much so that now, Kate Middleton and her daughter Charlotte are facing a new conflict.

Everything seemed like a dream come true when the future monarchs announced that at the end of the year they will leave Adelaide Cottage, their home since 2022, to settle into their new residence. The house is located in a quieter environment and surrounded by nature.

Everything indicates that Forest Lodge will be the permanent residence for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, even when he ascends to the British throne. In fact, as of today, the new home of Princess Charlotte and her two siblings is being renovated to their specifications with their parents' private budget.

However, the Wales family have encountered a scenario that is not favorable at all: the rejection and concern of those who will be their new neighbors. People have not hesitated to reveal their disagreement with the decision made by the future British monarchs.

At first, complaints arose due to the inconveniences caused by the construction work on the estate. Now, the concern of the neighbors in the area is that the arrival of Princess Charlotte and her family will bring an invasion of visitors and onlookers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's plan is to move into Forest Lodge before the end of the year. However, the surrounding families claim that the house offers less privacy than their current residence. For this reason, they believe the move will bring noise, journalists, photographers, and a constant flow of tourists.

As expected, British media have quickly arrived at the location to speak with residents and learn firsthand what life is like there. But the neighbors are not worried about what they already know, but about what is yet to come.

The residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park will be those who live closest to the royal couple and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis. They have explained to the Daily Mail that Forest Lodge doesn't offer as much privacy as Adelaide Cottage, their current home.

In fact, it is precisely this difference that is fueling the neighbors' fear of losing their peace. Jean Reeve, 87 years old, has shared her point of view with the newspaper:

"I welcome them. But I hope tourists will allow them to live there peacefully as a family. It's a less private place than their old house, so I wouldn't like people to walk by and say, 'Oh, that's where they live.'"

The same outlet has published information in recent weeks about the construction work being carried out on the estate and its surroundings. Among other things, new security measures have been installed, such as a metal fence around the house's facade.

Additionally, according to People, to protect their privacy, Princess Charlotte's parents do not want their bodyguards to live with them on the estate. Likewise, the closest staff will not settle there either.

In fact, according to reports, the Spanish nanny María Turrión Borrallo and the cleaning staff "will probably stay in smaller nearby properties."