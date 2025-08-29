Pablo Urdangarin (24) and his girlfriend give Iñaki Urdangarin quite a shock

Pablo Urdangarin's name has once again made headlines this summer, and not precisely because of his sporting successes. At 24 years old, the son of Infanta Cristina has made a family decision that has directly impacted his father, Iñaki Urdangarin. Together with his girlfriend, the young man has drawn a clear line that represents a real disappointment for the former Duke of Palma.

In recent weeks, it has been said that Iñaki wanted to strengthen his life with Ainhoa Armentia and have his children's approval. However, the reality is very different and more complicated than he would have desired. Both Pablo and his girlfriend have refused to participate in family gatherings with the former handball player's partner.

| Europa Press

The disappointment came when both expressed that they don't want to have any kind of connection with Ainhoa Armentia. The reason isn't a whim, but a way to protect Infanta Cristina and avoid more tensions within the family. Although several years have passed since the separation, the wounds remain open and the children have taken a firm stand against Iñaki Urdangarin's new partner.

Pablo Urdangarin leads the family's rejection of Iñaki Urdangarin's partner

This stance isn't new, but now it has become more evident, since the children have made it clear that vacations and family gatherings will always be without Ainhoa. The discomfort they feel toward her has forced Iñaki to split his time into two separate schedules. Thus, his plans with the children never coincide with those he organizes with Armentia.

| Europa Press

The background of this rejection is better understood by recalling how their parents' separation happened. Infanta Cristina kept discretion for years and, according to some, she desired Iñaki to try for a reconciliation. When the relationship with Armentia came to light, the situation became unsustainable, leaving the children with a blow that is still hard to accept and still weighs on their behavior.

Iñaki Urdangarin's new life clashes with Pablo Urdangarin's loyalty to his mother

Meanwhile, Iñaki has tried to keep a stable life alongside his new partner. Since they met in Vitoria, their relationship has been consolidating, although always under the shadow of his children's rejection. He wants there to be smooth coexistence and a certain harmony, but reality shows that the process will be slower than he expected.

| Europa Press

The disappointment isn't just because of Pablo Urdangarin and his girlfriend's specific refusal, but because time hasn't softened their positions. The former Duke of Palma wants to rebuild his life with Ainhoa, but his children continue to defend loyalty to their mother as a priority. For now, the positions seem firm and everything indicates that Iñaki will have to keep dealing with a double family life for quite some time.