Many people wanted what Queen Letizia has done upon arriving at the Galicia wildfires

Queen Letizia has once again been applauded by many after the latest gesture she made as soon as she arrived in Galicia. This is a place where this summer's wildfires have devastated much of its natural surroundings.

Several Spanish regions have been fighting for weeks against the flames that are destroying their towns and lands. The magnitude of this natural disaster has been so great that, currently, it is estimated that the burned area is between 914,000 and 988,000 acres (370,000 and 400,000 hectares).

| Instagram, @casareal.es

A few weeks ago, after learning about the current situation in our country, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia didn't hesitate to cancel their private vacation to return to Spain immediately.

This morning, showing once again their commitment to the people, the current monarchs have traveled to Verín, Ourense, one of the areas most affected by the flames.

| Europa Press

There, Queen Letizia has once again become the center of attention thanks to the latest and most touching gesture she made toward the residents of that town. She didn't think twice about stepping away from the group to speak with several of those affected.

The latest gesture from Queen Letizia has been highly applauded by the residents of Verín

This Thursday, August 28, Felipe VI and Queen Letizia traveled to the Verín Coordination Center to personally show interest in the victims of the wildfires.

During their visit to this Galician town, the monarchs had the opportunity to visit the areas affected by the flames. This gesture, as highlighted by Galicia's regional television, has been highly applauded by local residents.

However, despite this emotional scene, once again, it was Queen Letizia who managed to capture all the attention. Just as happened in Paiporta during the Dana, the monarch decided to step away from the entourage to attend to the victims of this disaster.

A few hours earlier, the current kings of Spain also visited several of the most affected areas in Castilla y León. All this was to see the devastating effects of the fire in areas such as Sanabria and Las Médulas, where more than 49,000 acres (20,000 hectares) have been affected.

In addition, both Felipe and Queen Letizia took the opportunity to emphasize the need to restore the damaged natural and cultural heritage. "There's a lot to do. A lot of effort is needed to move the area's economy forward," the monarch said during his visit to Las Médulas (León).