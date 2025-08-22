A witness reveals how Kate Middleton treats her son, Prince George: 'I see it'

Kate Middleton has made headlines again, this time not for her institutional role, but for her most intimate side, that of a mother. Someone close to her circle has shared in Hello! a revealing observation about how the Princess of Wales behaves when she accompanies Prince George to his school matches. Her maternal involvement has been exposed thanks to an unexpected source.

According to the British magazine, a regular witness has described how she sees Kate in a natural setting, close and alert with Prince George. "I see her quite often," she stated clearly, making it evident that her words are not based on rumors or a one-time encounter. She is a mother who regularly attends the school matches where both families' children meet, observing the princess in detail.

Panthea Parker, known for her participation in The Real Housewives of London, has provided details about Kate's routine at these events. "My son plays against hers in rugby and soccer, so we're always at her school or mine," she explained. Her testimony makes it clear that Kate is not only present, but treats George with attention and affection, and is always cheering for her son.

A family bond strengthened through sports

Parker added that, although she doesn't have direct conversations with Kate, she observes her behavior frequently. What stands out most to her is the princess's uninterrupted presence at every match, showing constant interest and support. "She never misses any of her children's matches, it's truly unbelievable," she commented.

This portrait adds to other public evidence of the parenting style of the Waleses. The princess has explained on several occasions that her children are very active and enjoy sports, something she and William encourage enthusiastically. In 2023, during a reception in honor of the national wheelchair rugby team, Kate stated: "We're always a bit competitive with each other."

Kate Middleton, a present and committed mother with Prince George and his siblings

Throughout the summer, the family has been seen at various sporting events, reinforcing this routine. On July 13, the Waleses took George and Charlotte to the men's Wimbledon final. On another occasion, Charlotte accompanied her father to the women's Euro final, showing how sports unite the family.

Currently, the Waleses are in the process of moving to their new home at Forest Lodge, with sports facilities such as a tennis court. This space will allow the children to continue developing their passion for sports in a safe and private environment. George, Charlotte, and Louis are growing up in a home where their parents not only set rules, but also share quality time and common passions.

Panthea Parker's testimony confirms Kate Middleton's dedication as a mother. Involved, discreet, and always present, her attitude reflects a real commitment to her children's well-being and education. Especially with Prince George, whom she constantly accompanies and cheers on in every activity.