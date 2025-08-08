A Buckingham butler reveals what Kate Middleton doesn't want anyone to know

The spotlight is once again on Kate Middleton after a Buckingham butler revealed information she did not want to come to light. This information is related to the surprising decision the princess made together with Prince William.

As we have seen in recent years, Princess Beatrice of York has played a rather significant role within the British monarchy. So much so that, unlike her father, Prince Andrew, both she and Eugenie have had the support of the royal family.

In fact, her presence at official events has been constant and has gradually increased, which is why some believe the next step would be to integrate them into the institution.

However, a former butler of Charles III has categorically ruled out this possibility. According to him, it is unlikely that she will reach a high-ranking status under the reign of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A Buckingham butler reveals the decision Kate Middleton and her husband made regarding Princess Beatrice

Grant Harrold, former Buckingham butler, bases his opinion on two essential reasons. The first is directly related to the current relationship between King Charles III and his brother.

Although it would be Kate Middleton's father-in-law who could take this step with Beatrice, his troubled relationship with Prince Andrew makes this idea unlikely. All of this is a consequence of the family's public scandals.

For this reason, it is believed that this potential change of roles would be in the hands of William and Kate Middleton when they ascend the throne. However, Harrold insists that he doesn't see this happening.

British media outlet The Mirror also reports this, as they had the opportunity to interview the butler, who worked for Charles III from 2004 to 2011.

According to Harrold, there are no indications that, when the time comes, Kate Middleton and William will grant this privilege to Princess Beatrice. "It is unlikely that she will be elevated to the status of a high-ranking working royal," the former Buckingham employee clarified.

During these years, Kate Middleton has managed to balance her royal commitments with her work as a business analyst. Even so, the butler believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales prefer not to give her a more significant official role for two specific reasons:

"Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a high-ranking working royal.[...]She has always stepped up, but she has a job and takes care of her own affairs. She remains a very valuable member of the family."

Meanwhile, Harrold has also mentioned the complicated relationship between Princes William and Harry. Currently, Princess Beatrice keeps a good relationship with both, which is why she has avoided taking sides in the dispute. This decision could have harmed her.

Moreover, as if that were not enough, one must take into account the disagreement between Beatrice and William in 2023, after the cancer diagnoses of Kate and Charles became known. This detail adds more weight to the butler's opinion.

At that time, Beatrice's role became more significant. In fact, the young woman even requested more institutional presence to help the institution during this very difficult period.

Despite her offer, Kate Middleton and the heir to the throne expressed their reservations about the proposal. This refusal surprised many, as they saw Beatrice as the ideal person to fill the representation gap.

The reason for this refusal may have its origin in a previous episode. In 2019, Beatrice actively participated in the interview her father gave about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

For this reason, Kate and William considered that giving her a more visible role could generate adverse consequences for the institution. According to The List, this decision "could have a catastrophic effect on her current and future role as a public face of the British royal family."