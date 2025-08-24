Xabi Alonso surprises against Oviedo: Vinícius in shock

The new era of Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's bench has only just begun. Despite that, he is already making major decisions. For tonight's match at Carlos Tartiere, corresponding to the second matchday of LaLiga EA Sports, the coach has already announced his starting eleven.

The former footballer has decided to leave out one of his most emblematic figures. This move has caused a wave of surprise among fans, especially because of the starting roles given to young talents in a match that is expected to be important to keep the good momentum after the start of the league. The season is young, but the Basque coach is already showing that he won't hesitate to impose his criteria.

The coach from Tolosa shakes up the starting eleven in the second matchday of LaLiga. He has left out one of his biggest stars and is betting on youth in a key clash for the team's aspirations.

Alonso's silent revolution in the starting eleven

The news broke an hour before the start of the match: Vinícius Júnior will stay on the bench. The Brazilian, an undisputed starter until now, sees his compatriot Rodrygo take his place in the attacking trio.

This wasn't the only surprise. The bet on youth became clear with the inclusion of the promising Franco Mastantuono, the 18-year-old Argentine gem, who will enjoy his first official start. Alongside him, Arda Güler repeats in the engine room, consolidating himself as an important piece in the new coach's initial plans.

The defense also featured significant changes. Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger returned to the heart of the backline, bringing experience. The benching of star signings like Trent Alexander-Arnold and a pillar like Éder Militão confirms that rotations will be a constant. Alonso, true to his style, seeks to keep the entire squad engaged and with chances to participate, sending a clear message of meritocracy from the very first stages of the competition.

A context marked by tension and opportunity

The decision to bench Vinícius doesn't seem to be purely tactical or for rest. In the last weeks of July and early August, several reports pointed to a standstill in negotiations for his contract renewal.

The high salary demands from the player's entourage would have caused some tension with the board, a rumor that is now gaining more traction. Although Xabi Alonso stated in the pre-match press conference that all starting eleven decisions are "solely and exclusively" his, this move is interpreted as a show of authority and a warning to one of the locker room's stars.

Meanwhile, for Real Oviedo, the match is a historic celebration. The Asturian club returns to the top tier of Spanish soccer after 24 long years.

Despite the initial defeat against Villarreal (2-0), which places them at the bottom of the table, excitement at Carlos Tartiere will be at its peak. For Real Madrid, which started the season in eighth place after their narrow victory, the goal is to add three points. This would allow them to catch up with Barça in the standings.

Xabi's tactics and the impact of the new faces

The line-up presented by Xabi Alonso suggests a flexible system, possibly a 4-3-3 with an attacking mindset. The presence of Tchouaméni as the anchor in midfield, flanked by Fede Valverde's energy and Arda Güler's creativity, aims to control the pace of the match. Up front, the responsibility will fall on an unprecedented trio. Kylian Mbappé will be the main reference, flanked by Rodrygo's speed and ability to break through and Mastantuono's boldness.

The young Argentine already left a good impression in his debut against Osasuna, actively participating and showing glimpses of his quality. Now, in an imposing setting, he will have the chance to prove that his inclusion is not anecdotal.