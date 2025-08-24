Archivo VAR sinks Hernández Hernández and Figueroa Vázquez with its assessment

The start of the league left an intense night in València, with the regulations under scrutiny. The refereeing debate once again made headlines, fueled by decisions that shaped emotions and the score. The new criteria promised clarity, but reality once again opened the door to interpretations.

A comeback that didn't end the discussion about the handball criteria

Barcelona came back from a 2-0 deficit with a dramatic ending that silenced Ciutat de València. The penalty at halftime, caused by a handball inside the box, lit the fuse. Pedri and Ferran led the comeback, which was sealed by a local own goal in stoppage time.

Appointments, VAR audio, and the play that made it 2-0

The match was officiated by Alejandro Hernández Hernández, with Jorge Figueroa Vázquez in charge of VAR. The VOR room upheld the penalty after reviewing that the arm was "quite far" from the body. The audio description was published hours later with the usual television broadcast.

Hours later, VAR Archive rated the performance a 3.0and mentioned regulatory breaches.According to their assessment, the referee, pushed by VAR, ignored the new CTA Circular 3. They also pointed out responsibilities for the video team due to their influence on the field.

Did Balde's handball fit with CTA Circular 3?

The current regulations penalize deliberate handballs or those in an unnatural position that clearly increase body volume. They also exclude arms that are close to or supporting the body, as well as immediate contacts after playing the ball oneself. This framework aims to reduce soft penalties and reward actions that are clearly decisive in the game. However, in this case, a very questionable penalty was indeed called.

The debated incident falls between both scenarios, generating opposing interpretations among analysts and former referees. Some see occupation of space, while others see an arm close to the body, with no apparent intent.

The possible penalty on Lewandowski that wasn't reviewed on the sideline

In the second half, the Polish player fell inside the box after contact with Elgezabal. The referee didn't call anything and there was no monitor review, despite the protests. Some considered the play accidental, although it did impact the attacking progression.

Flick's tactical reading and consequences before visiting Vallecas

Hansi Flick made adjustments, gave Pedri a central role, and sped up his wingers to stretch the field. The German repositioned lines, won second balls, and kept the offensive flow going from the edge of the box.

Barcelona will now face their visit to Vallecas with the debate still raging and the standings tightening early. The visit to Rayo Vallecano will test that emotional response in a demanding context.

Meanwhile, Levante leave hurt but with competitive signs that clearly invite calm. The schedule gives them time to adjust automatisms before direct matches for survival.