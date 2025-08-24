Adrián Sánchez reveals the VAR audio from Levante - Barça: huge scandal

On this second matchday, there's soccer, tension, and a hangover that goes beyond the scoreboard. The clash in València was thrilling and unpredictable, but it left more than just intense emotions. The conversation about video refereeing is now at the center of the debate throughout the league.

A thrilling match overshadowed by the refereeing hangover in València

Levante opened the match successfully and extended their lead before halftime with a penalty. The play was reviewed on the screen and punished a very questionable handball by Barcelona's left back. José Luis Morales converted the penalty, making things difficult for the visitors before halftime. Reuters

Adrián Sánchez shares the recording and sparks the debate about handballs

Adrián Sánchez, creator of Más que Pelotas, shared the recording that circulated after the match. His post multiplied the impact of the case and questioned the criteria applied to handballs. In his video, he described the content as a scandal and called for consistency in reviews.

The VAR phrases that explain the sanction and unleash the scandal

During the review, you can hear a call to the monitor recommending a review for a possible punishable handball. Next, it is described that the arm is far from the body and quite separated from the torso. The sequence ends with the final validation of the penalty after stating that the defender extends his arm. The incident involves Alejandro Balde and happens in the 47th minute of the match.

After halftime, the champion accelerated with more interior dynamism and greater aggression in pressing. The momentum resulted in goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres before the final outcome. The final outcome was an own goal by Unai Elgezabal after a cross from Lamine Yamal.

The substitutions of Gavi and Dani Olmo brought energy and precision between the lines during the comeback. Marcus Rashford started and was substituted at halftime after a quiet first half.

Regulations, current circular, and those who were at the VAR in València

The main referee was Alejandro Hernández Hernández, assisted in the VOR room by Jorge Figueroa Vázquez. The federation officially released the audio on August 24 to explain the decision made.

Analysts such as Archivo VAR believe it's not a penalty due to the arm being close and in a collecting motion. The immediate precedent was Tchouaméni's handball without punishment, which fuels the comparison.

Immediate sporting consequences and the question that remains

The match belongs to the EA Sports League 2025/26 and was played on August 23. Barcelona came from behind with character and secured a victory of enormous value. The champion will now look to Rayo Vallecano while waiting for refereeing to regain credibility