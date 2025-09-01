Barça's solution with Marc Bernal: Flick has already spoken with him

How is the return of a starting midfielder project who is still adjusting sensations managed? At Barça, they have chosen prudence, direct conversations, and a roadmap that avoids shortcuts. The goal is for Marc Bernal to return and stay for many years at the elite level.

One year after Rayo: imminent clearance and date marked in red

Bernal, 18 years old, left-footed pivot, 6 ft. 4 in. (1.93 meters), suffered a cruciate ligament tear and meniscus damage in his left knee on August 27, 2024, against Rayo. His breakthrough was brief but impactful, with three league appearances before the incident.

The recovery is entering its final phase and the club is aiming for his return after the break, with Valencia on the horizon. It is a match that will be played at home, although it is not yet confirmed if it will be at Camp Nou. Flick confirmed that he is making "a big step" but that it still depends on medical clearance.

The registration solution: reserve team contract, but available from day one

In order not to use up one of the 25 professional licenses while he adjusts his minutes, Barça plans to keep Bernal with a reserve team contract at the start. This route allows him, being under 23, to play in LaLiga with a high number without limitations once he is cleared. Some interested media outlets have taken advantage of this option to attack Barça, accusing them of a dirty move against the footballer. Nothing could be further from the truth.

It is a maneuver that other big clubs already use, like Real Madrid with Mastantuono, registered with Castilla to save a first-team spot. The squad number and license regulations support this strategy and avoid drama: Bernal will be able to compete as soon as he is ready.

Flick's message: patience, controlled workload, and gradual minutes

Hansi Flick has spoken with the academy player and has asked him for patience so as not to rush the timeline. "He is stronger than a year ago; we must take care of him," the coach warned, who doesn't want premature returns.

The idea is to include him in squads after the break and manage his minutes in the pivot role, where his reading and reach help in the middle block and high pressing. In the same conservative line, the club refused to let him go with Spain to the U-20 World Cup to prioritize his reintroduction at Barça.

Protected contract and market value: a strategic asset

Barça already covered themselves in 2024 by adjusting his contract until June 30, 2026, with a release clause of 500 million and the option to extend when eligible. In market terms, his valuation was updated to 5 million euros this summer, reflecting his projection despite the competitive break. The combination of protection, patience, and a specific role explains the club's bet for a sustainable return.

What he can contribute when he returns

Bernal offers clean ball progression with his left foot, aggressive coverage of interior channels, and aerial play in defensive actions. His area of influence allows creative midfielders to be freed up and keeps the team steady during adverse transitions.

If the plan is fulfilled, Barça will recover a structural profile without compromising registration spots or his future health. However, it will not be easy for him to play. There is a lot of competition. Pedri, Marc Casadó, Fermín, Gavi... but the challenge doesn't scare him. Hansi Flick has already said that he wants to count on everyone so there will be more competition and more options.