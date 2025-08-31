Hansi Flick breaks his silence on Fermín's benching in Rayo - Barça

The focus of the pre-match coverage in Vallecas hasn't only centered on Barça's tactical approach; there have been several changes in the starting eleven. Fermín López's situation has sparked debate in recent days due to his possible move to Chelsea. For this reason, Hansi Flick was asked about the decision to leave the player on the bench right before the match against Rayo Vallecano. However, the blaugrana coach has chosen to keep calm and provide a broader perspective on the state of his squad.

Flick insists that the Fermín case doesn't alter the preparation

In statements made before the match on DAZN microphones, Flick clarified that the media environment hasn't affected the week's work. According to the German coach, Fermín's situation is part of the normality of professional soccer in the hours leading up to the close of the transfer window. The decision not to include him in the starting eleven is based on sporting criteria, although he acknowledged being "very happy" with the squad he has at his disposal. His message aimed to dispel any suspicion of punishment or a lack of trust in the young attacking midfielder.

A commitment to keep everyone active within the squad

Another key aspect of Flick's remarks was his explanation of the defensive line-up. The coach emphasized the need to keep "everyone plugged in," thus justifying the choice of Andreas Christensen in the starting eleven. The inclusion of the Dane is based on the idea of sharing responsibilities so that each player arrives in optimal condition for a season full of commitments. With this reasoning, Flick seeks to convey the idea of internal competition and controlled rotation as pillars of his management.

Eric García, a versatile piece in the coach's plans

When asked about Eric García's exact position in the defensive setup, Flick avoided giving details about his specific role in Vallecas, although we later saw that, indeed, he is a center-back. He limited himself to highlighting the versatility of the footballer from Martorell, who is capable of playing both at right back and in the center of defense. The statement confirms that the coaching staff consider the Catalan defender a flexible resource, ready to adapt according to the needs that arise during the match.

Flick's communication strategy reflects a balance between caution and confidence. He avoids overcommitting regarding Fermín's continuity and, at the same time, reinforces the message of group cohesion. The German coach conveys that each decision is part of a broader plan and not a response to specific circumstances. With the transfer window about to close, his approach is to keep calm and project security in the locker room.