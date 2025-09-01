José Álvarez exposes Real Madrid for their complaints about VAR: 'It's...'

The day after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Mallorca remains heated. Social media, talk shows, and fans are discussing decisions, plays, and criteria. The focus is shifting between the rules, technology, and the dominant narrative surrounding the match.

During the match, Madrid celebrated five goals, three of which were disallowed. Two were Mbappé's for offside, one with VAR and another without technology. The third was Arda Güler's for a handball considered immediate according to the current rule.

After the final whistle, Tomás Roncero and other voices denounced what they called especially harsh treatment against the team. José Luis Sánchez spoke of "putrefaction" and revived the term "Liga Negreira" in his assessment. Meanwhile, these Madridist journalists do this every weekend. Mbappé himself has tweeted criticizing VAR for the decision on one of his disallowed goals.

José Álvarez's reply: VAR corrects, it doesn't harm

Analyst José Álvarez Haya replied with a message that unsettled the most incendiary discourse. He argued that when VAR corrects you more, it means you were benefiting too much before. He concluded with a forceful "It's important to know" that technology seeks a fairer and more transparent soccer.

His argument matched the technical reading from Archivo VAR, which supported the disallowance. This left Tomás Roncero, who had denounced a historic decline in refereeing, without arguments.

Güler's play reopens the debate on "immediacy" in article 12

The rule penalizes any goal scored immediately after a handball by the scorer. In the Turkish player's action, there was a previous touch, a shot, a save by Leo Román, and a goal on the rebound. Sánchez Martínez validated the interpretation of continuity after Pulido Santana reviewed the evidence in the VOR room.

That sequence was understood as a single attack, so the goal was disallowed. Archivo VAR reinforced that line by publishing images and explicit reminders of the applicable article 12.

White comeback, classification pressure, and first goal conceded

Mallorca took the lead with Muriqi from a corner kick delivered by Pablo Torre. Madrid replied with an electric minute from Güler and Vinicius to secure the final victory. The 2-1 meant the Turkish player's first goal, the Brazilian's second, and the first goal conceded.

With nine points in three matchdays, the team keeps a perfect record and puts pressure on their direct pursuers. Mallorca, despite the defeat, found dangerous shots from set pieces and second plays.

Alfredo Duro joins "the party"

Alfredo Duro joked that Madrid need three goals to have one validated. That message resonated with the accumulated discontent from other episodes, especially last season. However, the subsequent technical explanation reduced the margin for interpreting the play as a grievance. In any case, the debate will remain alive as long as the ambiguity of the concept of immediacy persists.

The complaints make competitive frustration visible, but also a need to explain the rules better. Álvarez's message shifts the discussion toward the fairness of the process, not toward recurring conspiracies.

The Güler case will serve as a practical example when a questionable handball appears again. Meanwhile, Madrid remain at the top, forced to improve their efficiency to avoid unnecessary debates.