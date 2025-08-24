Ramón Álvarez de Mon breaks his silence after Vinícius's benching: 'He has a...'

The atmosphere at Real Madrid has become charged with electricity after the line-up for the match in Oviedo was announced. The surprising absence of Vinícius Júnior from Xabi Alonso's starting eleven has sparked an intense debate. The coach's decision has been the main topic of conversation since the starting eleven was released.

Now, new information sheds light on how the footballer has received this unexpected news. The impact in the locker room could be more significant than it seems, marking a turning point in the new coach's management.

The spark of anger: "He's really upset"

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon has been the one to put into words how the Brazilian forward feels. Through his social media, he revealed the footballer's mood with a forceful and direct message. "Vinicius suspected this week that he could be a substitute," the reporter stated in his post.

"He's really upset," he concluded, confirming that the decision hasn't been well received by the player. The information reveals that the forward's discomfort had been brewing over the past few days, anticipating a possible benching.

This revelation adds more fuel to the fire in the complicated battle of egos between Mbappé and the Brazilian. It's no longer just a technical decision or a simple squad rotation. The emotional component comes into play with a key footballer who feels frustrated.

Álvarez de Mon, however, ended his message with a wish for Madridists. "Hopefully he'll use it to win the match for Madrid when he steps onto the field."

The hidden reasons behind a technical decision

Vinícius's anger can't be analyzed in isolation. This episode coincides with a context of stalled negotiations for his contract renewal. The player's high financial demands may have caused some friction with the club's board.

The benching, therefore, can be interpreted as a show of authority by Xabi Alonso. Not so much because of the contract renewal issue but because of Vini's poor performance. The coach from Tolosa shows with actions that no one in his squad is untouchable, imposing a merit-based approach from the start.

In his first away line-up, Alonso has rewarded other players. Rodrygo Goes takes his compatriot's place, while the young Franco Mastantuono enjoys his first start. These kinds of decisions send a very clear message to the entire locker room. Performance and commitment during the week are non-negotiable to earn a spot on the team. The management of egos is shaping up to be one of the biggest challenges for the new coaching staff.

A challenge for the player and an opportunity for the team

The benching is a hard blow for a player used to being the absolute protagonist. Last season, he was one of the team's most decisive figures. Now, Vinícius faces the challenge of redirecting his frustration and turning it into performance on the field.

The competition in Real Madrid's attack is at its highest, with names like Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and the emerging Mastantuono. Every minute of play will have to be maximized to regain the coach's trust.