Luis de la Fuente leaves Lamine Yamal's haters speechless: 'For me...'

Lamine Yamal's career at just eighteen years old (18) represents a fascinating case study. Every gesture by the footballer from FC Barcelona is scrutinized by millions of fans. One of his recent celebrations sparked a completely unexpected debate in the media environment. The national coach has wanted to put an end to the controversy with a very personal view on the matter.

Yamal's evolution with Spain until August 2025

Since his debut in September 2023, Lamine Yamal has broken age records with astonishing ease. His impact on the Spanish national team has been immediate and sustained over time.

The Catalan winger has become an essential piece in the offensive scheme of the national team. His statistics reflect a growing influence on the collective play during recent months.

The footballer already has remarkable international experience before facing new qualifying challenges. His imbalance and ability to create chances are now indispensable for the team. 21 matches played, 6 goals, and 9 assists with the Spanish national team. He has everything to define an era.

The debate about the gesture and the coach's defense

The controversy arose from the player's celebration, where he puts his hands on his head. Many interpreted the gesture as if he were placing a king's crown. Luis de la Fuente offered a different perspective during his press conference this Friday.

"I disagree; for me, the celebration isn't putting on a crown, but rather a magician's top hat", he stated. The coach from La Rioja argued that the young footballer had simply made magic on the field again. In addition, he extended his reflection to defend the culture of effort among elite athletes. He compared his dedication to that of other figures such as tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

An offensive leader role looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup

Luis de la Fuente's words reinforce Lamine Yamal's status within the team's hierarchy. The coach not only protects his player, but also gives him total public trust. This support is key for such a young footballer who takes on enormous responsibilities in attack.

Looking ahead to the qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup, his role seems clearer than ever. Yamal is expected to lead the Spanish offense from the wing with his dribbling and vision. The coaching staff fully trust his maturity to overcome the pressure of the upcoming matches.

Spain has a dangerous group. Only one advances directly, although the second would go to the play-offs. Luis de la Fuente's team start against Bulgaria and Türkiye away. The other group rival is Georgia, a national team that has improved greatly in recent years.