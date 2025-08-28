Joan Laporta sends a message to Chelsea: new price Barça asks for Fermín

In the offices of Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the time for doubt has ended. FC Barcelona's management has replied firmly to Chelsea's offensive for one of their franchise players. Far from giving in to pressure from the multimillion-euro offer, the club has sent a clear and direct message to London.

The blaugrana strategy has shifted from deliberation to a forceful statement of intent. The future of the midfielder from Huelva is now being debated under new conditions imposed from Catalonia.

Hansi Flick and Deco set the tone: Fermín is non-transferable

The decision to protect Fermín López has the full support of the sporting department and the coaching staff. Both the sporting director, Deco, and the coach, Hansi Flick, consider the academy graduate an essential piece.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

His performance was absolutely decisive last season in securing the national titles. The German coach values his energy, his work rate, and his excellent ability to get into the opponent's box. Losing a footballer of his profile and potential would be a very hard blow for the team's sporting plans.

The new valuation of €90 million ($97.8 million) as a deterrent message

In response to Chelsea's persistence, Barça has chosen a drastic move to close the exit door. At XCatalunya.cat we've reported on a €70 million ($76 million) offer from Chelsea, but now the official valuation has changed.

The club has announced that any negotiation must start from a new price of ninety million euros (€90 million/$97.8 million). This move doesn't represent an invitation to negotiate, but rather a way to declare the player non-transferable. The figure is designed to be a deterrent and to show that his sale isn't being considered.

| YouTube

No matter what happens, for Barça it's a win-win. If Chelsea were to reach that figure, the sale would be less painful. The Fair Play issues would end and other positions could even be strengthened. Konaté could arrive for €20 million ($21.7 million) and Etta Eyong's clause is only €10 million ($10.9 million). In the latter case, the Catalan club's intentions would be to loan him to Betis. There are very good relations with the entity presided over by Ángel Haro.

The key player role in the locker room hierarchy

The club's stance is based on the status Fermín has achieved within the squad. He's no longer a young prospect, but a consolidated reality and one of the team's leaders on the field. His eight goals and ten assists from last season reflect his importance in the game plan.

The entity understands that his value goes beyond the financial, representing the success of the youth academy. Selling him would send a contradictory signal about the model the club wants to promote in its immediate future.

| Chelsea

The ball is in Chelsea's and the footballer's court

With this new valuation, FC Barcelona has regained full control of the situation. Now the pressure shifts entirely to the offices at Stamford Bridge and the player's camp. Chelsea must decide if they're willing to make an astronomical outlay that defies all market logic.

At the same time, Fermín López would have to explicitly state his desire to leave the club, a scenario that's unlikely. The board has made it clear that only an irresistible offer and a request from the player would change the outlook. The salary the Blues are offering Fermín is very high. It's the only thing that could tip the balance in favor of Enzo Maresca's side.