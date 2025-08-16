Hansi Flick announces the squad list and confirms Joan Laporta's words

The start of a new season always generates a mix of excitement and nervousness around major clubs. For FC Barcelona, defending LaLiga's title, the lead-up to their league debut has been marked by administrative tension. Uncertainty about the registration of new signings kept Barça fans on edge.

However, Hansi Flick's first official squad list for the match against RCD Mallorca has brought a desired relief, clearing up the most important doubts surrounding the project. The German coach has finally been able to count on his most demanded pieces.

An agonizing registration that proves Laporta right

The blaugrana board, led by Joan Laporta, had worked against the clock to comply with LaLiga's strict regulations. The president assured in a meeting with Peñas that the key reinforcements would be available for the opener and his words have come true.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

During the early hours of Friday to Saturday, the club managed to register goalkeeper Joan Garcia, a key piece in Ter Stegen's absence. Hours later, just before the squad departed for Palma, the registration of the summer's major attacking signing, Marcus Rashford, was confirmed. The management was successfully completed, allowing both footballers to be part of the squad traveling to Son Moix.

Forced absences in the league opener

Despite the good news, Hansi Flick's first list also highlights the difficulties the club still faces. Three of the new faces have stayed in Barcelona because they couldn't be registered in time. The experienced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, the promising full-back Gerard Martín, and the talented winger Roony Bardghji will have to wait for their opportunity.

These administrative absences are joined by significant injuries that affect the starting eleven. The team won't be able to count on their captain Marc-André ter Stegen, or top scorer Robert Lewandowski, as well as the young academy player Marc Bernal. In this last case, the footballer has already been medically cleared but Flick wants to take things slowly.

A squad list that blends experience and youth

The list of players drafted to travel to Mallorca reflects the philosophy Flick wants to instill, combining leadership and emerging talent. In goal, Joan García and Iñaki Peña will be responsible. The defense features pillars like Ronald Araujo, Jules Koundé, and Andreas Christensen, along with established youngsters such as Pau Cubarsí and Alejandro Balde.

The midfield boasts an enviable accumulation of talent with Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and the newcomer Dani Olmo. Fermín López and Marc Casadó complete a reliable midfield, which also includes academy players Dro, Guillermo, and Toni Fernández.

Barça's new attack takes shape

The forward line is the area that generates the most anticipation after a very busy transfer window for the club. The inclusion of Marcus Rashford gives Flick a new option for speed and dribbling in Barcelona's attack. The Englishman joins a versatile group of strikers made up of Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and the crown jewel, Lamine Yamal.

| @lamineyamal, XCatalunya

The German coach has multiple options to form his first attacking trio. Now, Barça are preparing for their first challenge at Son Moix, a field that's always tough, where they'll look to start their title defense with a victory that strengthens confidence in the new project.