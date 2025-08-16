Hansi Flick breaks his silence and talks about Íñigo Martínez's departure

The coach of FC Barcelona, Hansi Flick, has spoken for the first time about Iñigo Martínez's departure. The Basque center-back has left the club for Saudi side Al-Nassr. His exit has been unexpected for many in the Barça environment. Flick hasn't hidden his sadness over the loss.

Iñigo Martínez was key last season. His leadership, strength, and commitment stood out from day one. Despite some physical problems, he always replied with dedication. His departure, however, was almost finalized at the start of preseason.

An offer impossible to refuse

This was the last big financial opportunity for him and his family. Barça respected his decision from the very beginning. The center-back only played the first friendly against Vissel Kobe in Japan. After that, he was absent due to muscle fatigue. His departure had already been communicated to Flick and the locker room on the return flight from Korea.

"I was very surprised by his decision, but I totally understand it," he stated. He also added: "He's a great player and an unbelievable person. He always gave his all for the team." Flick also admitted that Iñigo was one of the silent leaders in the locker room. "He never asked for anything. He always contributed, helped, and brought intensity," he said. "I've loved coaching him, I wish him all the best in this new stage," he concluded.

There will be no replacement in the market

When asked about a possible signing to replace him, Flick was clear. The club won't look for another left-footed center-back. He believes there are enough options in the current squad. He especially trusts Gerard Martín, a youth player who has grown a lot.

"Last year he played fantastically. He can adapt to several defensive roles," the German coach explained. He also praised his tactical ability, his commitment, and his left-footed profile, which is now key to covering Iñigo's absence.

The loss of a defensive pillar

He was respected both on and off the field. Flick and the coaching staff value keeping their faith in the youth academy. They trust that Araujo, Koundé, Christensen, and Gerard Martín himself can fill the gap. But it's clear that Iñigo was a profile that's hard to replace.

The offer from Al-Nassr came at a key moment. The player made a decision thinking about his future. Flick didn't want to put up any obstacles. "He was honest, direct, and transparent," said the German. "That's also highly valued in a locker room." The sporting management understood that it was an inevitable departure.

An unforgettable memory

Despite his short time at Barça, Iñigo Martínez leaves a mark. His professionalism, fighting spirit, and love for the game will be remembered. Flick knows it. "Players like that always contribute. He's an example in modern soccer," he assured. The Basque center-back now begins his adventure in Arabia. His mark in the Barça locker room will remain.