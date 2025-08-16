Ibai Llanos takes a polygraph test and drops a bomb about Gerard Piqué

The relationship between Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué has always been under the spotlight. Together, they formed one of the most powerful tandems in digital entertainment. They created events that broke records and brought millions of people together. However, their recent professional distancing has caused a sea of doubts. The silence from both only fueled speculation about their friendship. Was there something more behind their business split?

The mystery has accompanied their followers for weeks. The decision for Kosmos, Piqué's company, not to participate in La Velada del Año V was a cold shower. This move surprised everyone in the industry. Many wondered if the friendship had come to an end. Now, Ibai Llanos himself has decided to break his silence. He has done so in a totally unexpected and revealing way.

A lie detector to clear up the question

Ibai Llanos has published a video that no one expected on his YouTube channel. In it, he submits himself to a professional polygraph. He answers uncomfortable questions asked by other content creators. The tension was palpable throughout the session, but the question everyone was waiting for finally came. The one that directly referenced his bond with Gerard Piqué.

A fellow streamer asked him bluntly: "Do you think Gerard Piqué is a good person?" Ibai didn't hesitate for a second in his response. He answered with a resounding "yes" that echoed in the room. The polygraph, to the surprise of many, confirmed that he was telling the truth. The machine validated the sincerity of the Basque content creator. His answer dispelled, in part, the rumors of a declared enmity. It seemed that the friendship remained intact despite business matters.

Between loyalty and the acknowledgment of "mistakes"

After confirming his answer, Ibai Llanos added a very important nuance. His next words provided the real context to their relationship. "I think he's a person who's made mistakes on several occasions," he stated seriously.

This sentence immediately unleashed a whirlwind of comments on social media. The interviewer asked him if those mistakes had been with him. Ibai took a moment to think about his answer.

Finally, he clarified that he wasn't referring to their personal relationship. "I don't think so, but I do think he's made several mistakes, in general," he explained. With these words, Ibai drew a clear line. He differentiated his personal friendship from the public actions of the former footballer. He doesn't judge him as a friend, but he does acknowledge his most well-known mistakes. It's a statement that shows the complexity of their current bond. A real, but not unconditional, friendship that survives their differences.

The business split with Kosmos now takes on a new meaning. Perhaps these differences in vision influenced their professional separation. Despite everything, they keep working together on the successful Kings League. This project shows that their professional connection isn't completely broken.