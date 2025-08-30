Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea's offer for Fermín: ridiculously low amount

Saturday's matchday, which had started with a message of calm from Hansi Flick, has ended with an unexpected plot twist. Flick has spoken with Fermín and has deduced that he is staying. In fact, an official statement from the footballer was desired. It was supposed to be yesterday but 24 hours later it still hasn't happened.

The latest information comes from someone who is an expert in these matters. At 5:24 p.m., renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed on his social media the first official and written offer that Chelsea has submitted to FC Barcelona for Fermín López. Romano's reports are usually very reliable, so the scenario changes completely.

The figure revealed by the Italian reporter has caused surprise, since it is considerably far from the amounts that had been leaked in previous days. It was said that Chelsea was willing to reach €90 million. José Álvarez Haya considered the possibility of a Newcastle offer worth €100 million. These figures, considering what happens in the Premier League, seemed realistic.

The tweet that shatters expectations: €40 million ($43.6 million)

According to the exclusive information published by Romano, Chelsea has formalized their interest with an initial proposal valued at €40 million ($43.6 million). This offer was submitted during the afternoon of this very Saturday, right after the match of the London team.

The English club is now waiting for an official response from Barça. This initial proposal seems more like a first approach than a final offensive. This is the reason why it could mean a drastic drop compared to the figures that were being discussed.

From Flick's calm to the surprise of the afternoon

The formalization of this offer, although low, confirms that Chelsea's interest is real and tangible. Now FC Barcelona's board must give a formal response to a proposal. In all likelihood, it will be rejected for being considered well below the market value and the projection of the youth player.

It is another matter what happens if Chelsea reaches figures acceptable to Joan Laporta. Then everything would depend on the player.

Fermín's silence and Barça's predictable rejection

While events unfold, Fermín López continues without making any public statement about his future. Meanwhile, the club had already set a deterrent valuation of €90 million ($98.4 million), a figure that highlights how inadequate this first London proposal is.

The market closes on Monday, September 1, when there is one minute left before midnight. There are just over 48 hours left and it is clear that if Chelsea finally signs him, negotiations will not be quick.