Flick breaks his silence on Fermín: 'I've spoken with him and I think that...'

Fermín López's future is one of the main sources of tension at FC Barcelona over the past week. The coach, Hansi Flick, has spoken out. A statement from the footballer has been desired since yesterday, but at the time of writing this news, there is no update. There is only a post from Berta Gallardo, his partner, with a message announcing changes.

In Saturday's press conference, held at 12:00 p.m., the German coach directly addressed the youth player's situation. His statements were a mix of caution and optimism, offering a clear perspective on his stance amid the uncertainty.

The private conversation that reassures Barcelona fans

Hansi Flick has confirmed that he has had a direct conversation with the footballer to learn firsthand about his feelings. "I've spoken with him and I think he'll stay," said the German coach, words that have been received as a breath of fresh air by the fans.

Although he didn't want to reveal the content of that private talk, the coach's message is clear: he counts on Fermín for his project. The coach has also expressed his desire for the transfer market to end soon to put an end to the speculation. His calmness contrasts with the tension experienced after the player was benched against Levante.

Fermín's sporting importance in Flick's model

Beyond his feelings, the coach has insisted on the value that the midfielder brings to his squad. "He has shown many times how important he is for us," Flick emphasized, highlighting the Andalusian's sporting impact. These statements reaffirm the stance that the sporting department, led by Deco, has kept during the negotiations.

The coaching staff value his ability to arrive from the second line and his intensity, considering him a player who can help the team a lot throughout the season.

A deal that conditions Barça's planning

Despite his confidence, Hansi Flick showed that he is aware of the reality of the current market. The German acknowledged that "it's a business," but quickly distanced himself, assuring that his only focus is on the team. He admitted that there are other people at the club who handle these operations and who know the details of the negotiations with clubs like Chelsea or Newcastle better.

Journalist José Álvarez confirmed a €100 million offer from Newcastle. An offer that would also mean a salary four times higher than the footballer's current one.

His words reflect the complex duality the club is experiencing. On one hand, there is the need to keep a competitive squad. On the other, the temptation to accept an offer that would solve much of the club's financial urgencies inherited from Bartomeu. The final decision remains hanging in the air.