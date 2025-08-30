Official: Rodrygo's future with Real Madrid is already known

The last few weeks have been marked in the Madridist environment by uncertainty surrounding Rodrygo Goes's continuity. Now, the Brazilian striker, who has been the subject of rumors placing him far from Santiago Bernabéu, has already cleared up doubts about his immediate future.

A firm decision just days before the transfer window closes

The transfer window is entering its final stretch and, with it, speculation is intensifying. Rodrygo's name has been linked on more than one occasion to Manchester City, a club that had shown interest in previous seasons, as well as to other Premier League clubs. However, according to MARCA, the footballer himself has conveyed calm to his inner circle and the locker room: he has decided that he'll keep defending the white jersey this season.

His contract, valid until 2028, reinforces that idea. Florentino Pérez never seriously considered the option of selling him and the message to those around him was clear: only a massive offer would change his stance. Not even the €100 million that some English media speculated as City's starting point materialized.

| Real Madrid

Rodrygo, between patience and competition

The start of the season hasn't been easy for the Brazilian. In the Club World Cup, he barely played any minutes, and in the first league matchday, he didn't step onto the field. That situation caused external doubts, although internally Rodrygo kept calm. He was a substitute in the second match, with a noteworthy performance at times, although also insubstantial in other moments.

Xabi Alonso trusts him as an important piece in the attack, where competition is at its highest. With Mbappé a fixture up front and Vinicius Jr the natural owner of the left side, Rodrygo's space is reduced to the right or coming on as an impact substitute. Even so, the coaching staff values his versatility, ability to unbalance, and tactical commitment in phases without the ball.

A vital player for the present and the future

At 24 years old, Rodrygo has already scored 68 goals in 267 official matches with Real Madrid. Beyond the numbers, he has replied in decisive moments, such as in the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City in 2022. That competitive character reinforces his importance in a squad with several young strikers looking for their place.

The Brazilian, aware that the 2026 World Cup is approaching, needs to keep continuity to stay in Dorival Júnior's national team orbit. That motivation adds an extra boost to his commitment to the team, convinced that he can be decisive in Xabi Alonso's rotation.

What to expect from Rodrygo in the 2025/26 season

Real Madrid faces a demanding schedule with LaLiga, the Champions League, and the expanded Club World Cup. In that scenario, squad depth will be key. Rodrygo appears as the first alternative to Vinicius and as a recurring option on the right, where he'll compete with Brahim Díaz and Mastantuono.

Everything suggests that the Brazilian will have a relevant role, although perhaps less prominent than in previous campaigns. The club expects that, with quality minutes, he can regain confidence and once again be decisive in the biggest matches.