Edu Aguirre breaks down Xabi Alonso's strategy: 'Unlike Ancelotti...'

Real Madrid is undergoing a clear transformation since Xabi Alonso arrived on the bench. After the Club World Cup, the coach has started to implement an idea that breaks with past dynamics. The project is no longer governed by names or hierarchies, but by performance and commitment.

The change in philosophy after the Club World Cup

Edu Aguirre, in his appearance on El Chiringuito after the victory against Oviedo, emphasized the importance of the new management style. He recalled how in previous periods, both with Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, the big stars had a guaranteed spot in the line-up. According to the journalist, that policy prevented footballers like Arda Güler or Brahim from enjoying continuity even when they were in good form.

With Xabi Alonso, that trend seems to have changed radically. The substitution of Vinicius at Carlos Tartiere and Rodrygo's secondary role confirm that no one has a guaranteed place. Aguirre himself described this situation as a statement that will set the course for the season.

| Real Madrid

Meritocracy as the hallmark of the new Madrid

"Whoever doesn't work hard goes to the bench, there are no untouchables here," Aguirre said when assessing the coach's strategy. His words sum up a philosophy that seeks to reward consistency, not media status. This way, players who were previously considered secondary now have opportunities to shine. Gonzalo, Brahim, or Arda Güler himself represent this commitment to talent and internal competition.

The message is clear: Xabi Alonso's Madrid demands maximum effort. Meritocracy will be the axis on which a more competitive and less predictable team is built.

Vinicius and Rodrygo, examples of the new tactical management

The management of the two Brazilian wingers in Oviedo perfectly reflects the change of direction in the locker room. Rodrygo, starting for the first time this season, appeared motivated even though he didn't manage to make a difference in attack. He was substituted in the 63rd minute and didn't hide his frustration. Meanwhile, Vinicius started on the bench and came on in the second half, when he found more space.

Edu Aguirre highlighted how Vinicius came on with an extra boost of motivation after being benched. For the journalist, the fact that a team star doesn't have a guaranteed starting spot will serve as a warning to the rest of the squad.

A strategy that seeks to consolidate a new Real Madrid

The victory at Carlos Tartiere and the perfect record at the start of the league support the new project. The results are coming and the message sent from the bench is starting to resonate with the players. "This is Xabi Alonso's Madrid, the Madrid of meritocracy," Aguirre concluded in his television assessment.

Madridists are closely watching a change that could redefine the internal hierarchy of the locker room. The figure of the Basque coach is emerging as that of a manager with authority, ready to break inertia and build a team where effort comes first.