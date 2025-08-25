Betis have a Barça player within reach: €0

The start of the season for Real Betis has been marked by doubts in midfield. Pellegrini, aware of the lack of defensive balance, has insisted to the sporting management on the need to bring in a midfielder with experience and authority. The search has been intense throughout the summer and, with less than two weeks until the transfer window closes, an unexpected option has emerged that fits all the criteria.

Oriol Romeu will terminate his contract with Barça this week and will be a free agent at 33 years old. The Ulldecona midfielder, with an extensive career in the Premier League, LaLiga, and the Barça youth academy, has become a market opportunity for the Verdiblancos. According to Diario de Sevilla, Betis keeps direct contact with the agency representing the footballer. It is the same agency that manages players previously linked to the club, such as Pau Víctor or Aleix García.

The idea is clear: strengthen the core of the midfield with a seasoned footballer, with no transfer fee and a salary that is manageable for the club's current situation. His arrival would allow the club to free up financial resources to carry out other operations, a common strategy in Ramón Planes's planning.

The midfield, one of Betis's most fragile areas

After Johnny Cardoso's departure, Pellegrini has been forced to constantly rely on Sergi Altimira and Marc Roca. Both offer youth and physical presence, but the squad lacks that authoritative holding midfielder profile, capable of organizing and supporting the team in the most demanding moments. Oriol Romeu, despite his physical doubts in recent seasons, fits that mold.

The club trusts that a short contract could be enough to recover the footballer who excelled at Girona, where he established himself as one of the best ball-winners in the competition. His experience in European competitions is also a factor that is appreciated in Heliòpolis, especially considering that Betis will face a demanding schedule with Europa League, Copa, and LaLiga.

A transfer window that depends on Antony

Romeu's situation, however, is directly conditioned by the deal with Antony. Betis has spent weeks trying to finalize the signing of the Brazilian winger, a deal that could set the available salary cap to strengthen other areas. Until this move is solved, everything remains on hold.

At the beginning of next week, a final decision is expected regarding the Manchester United player's future. From that point, Betis will speed up negotiations both in attack and in midfield.

Romeu also has alternatives in LaLiga

Girona appears as another club interested in acquiring his services. The Catalan side, which is going through a delicate situation at the start of the league, is looking to strengthen so as not to jeopardize their continuity in the top division. However, Betis has the advantage in the race, as they can offer Romeu the chance to play in European competition and a highly competitive environment.

For Pellegrini, Romeu's arrival would mean much more than just a reinforcement. It would be the return of a profile the team has been missing for some time: an experienced defensive midfielder, with leadership and composure in difficult moments.