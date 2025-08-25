The final bomb Joan Laporta is preparing at Barça: clause of only 10M

The transfer market hasn't closed yet and Barcelona are still keeping an eye on any opportunity. Joan Laporta and the sporting management, led by Deco, are looking for future reinforcements at affordable prices that can fit into an economic context still shaped by financial fair play. In recent hours, a name has emerged that's generating a lot of buzz in the Barça environment.

According to Sport, Barça are seriously studying the feasibility of signing Karl Etta Eyong, a Cameroonian forward who's just 20 years old and is shining at Villarreal. His breakthrough in LaLiga has been meteoric. He debuted with a goal, and his physical strength, speed, and ability to break through have convinced Marcelino to give him a leading role in the yellow squad.

The striker has become one of the sensations at the start of the season, and his name is already circulating among the top European clubs. Barça don't want to miss the chance to secure a footballer with enormous potential before his value skyrockets.

A very affordable release clause

What has really set off alarms at Camp Nou is his release clause: just 10 million euros. This is a very manageable amount compared to the player's potential, who under normal circumstances would cost much more.

The blaugrana strategy would be to directly trigger the clause and close the deal immediately. The plan from the sporting management even includes the possibility of loaning him to another LaLiga club in this first stage. This would allow him to keep growing without the problem of immediate registration in a still tight financial context.

Half of Europe after the young striker

Barça aren't the only ones who've set their sights on Eyong. Premier League teams, as well as Betis and Real Sociedad, have shown interest in acquiring his services. Even Levante and Real Oviedo have explored the option of taking him on loan, aware that competition will be fierce if he keeps delivering such a high level of performance.

The blaugrana sporting management, however, see him as a future investment that could prove decisive. With Robert Lewandowski approaching the end of his career, Barça need to find attacking alternatives that guarantee goals and the ability to break through in the coming years.

A strategic move for Laporta and Deco

The club's policy in recent transfer windows has been clear: bet on young talents who, even if they don't manage to establish themselves in the first team, can bring economic benefit in future sales. Cases like Mika Faye or Julián Araujo are a good example of this strategy.

With Eyong, Barça would not only secure a promising footballer for a reduced amount, but they'd also have room to decide whether to integrate him into the squad in the medium term or increase his value with another loan.