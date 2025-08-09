Zarzuela, speechless: a journalist exposes the most controversial side of Felipe VI

Everyone at Zarzuela has been left speechless. Journalist Pilar Eyre has once again put the royal family in the spotlight. She has done so by offering controversial information about Felipe VI.

Specifically, she has revealed the approximate amount that the king, his wife, and his daughters' private vacations cost. The truth is that this amount is generating and will certainly generate a public debate.

Zarzuela is left speechless after the most controversial fact about Felipe VI is revealed

Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Leonor, and Sofía are currently enjoying a private vacation, as they do every year. After spending a few days in Palma de Mallorca, they have set off on a trip to a place unknown to Spanish citizens. As they have established, for several days they isolate themselves from everything and everyone.

Nothing is publicly known about the destination they have chosen, although Pilar Eyre, in her blog for the magazine Lecturas, has hinted that they are in Greek lands. She has stated: "Everything suggests that they are in Greece. Last Thursday, it was possible to see the Falcon landing in Athens after 9:30 p.m."

"A destination the royals know well. It wouldn't be surprising if they took the opportunity to meet with Willem-Alexander and Máxima of the Netherlands, who own a mansion there."

The choice of location is not the only thing that has caused interest. The most sensitive point in the royal family expert's account has been the estimate of the expenses involved in these private vacations.

According to her, the cost can be estimated at around €500,000 (about $545,000). This figure is inevitably raising and will continue to raise debate among the public. Specifically, questions about the use of resources and the appropriateness of such a high expense, which reignites the controversy.

The journalist has introduced a nuance that adds even more interest to the controversy. She has pointed out that some might argue that such a high amount should require transparency about the vacation destination. However, she concluded with a reflection: "The truth is that this amount would be the same whether we know it or not."

At Zarzuela, the royals' private vacations have traditionally been a sensitive topic. On one hand, people defend Felipe VI and his family's right to enjoy their free time discreetly. On the other hand, there are voices demanding greater transparency on the matter.

The fact that the trip takes place after a public stay in Mallorca, where the royal family participates in events and official acts, increases the contrast between both stages of their summer. While in Palma they appear approachable and visible, on their private trip they choose absolute silence and discretion.

An expense by Felipe VI and his family that reopens old debates

The estimate of €500,000 (about $545,000) is not broken down in detail, but it would include the use of the official plane, security measures, accommodation, and other logistical expenses. Although it is an estimate, the mere mention of the figure is sparking comments on social media and opinion forums. That's why at Zarzuela they are silent, not knowing what to say.

For some, this sum is reasonable considering the level of security and the needs involved in a royal family trip. For others, however, it is an excessive expense that requires a clearer explanation. There are even those who believe that this proves the monarchy is a fraud that should be eliminated.