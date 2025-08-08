Victoria Federica: singled out in Marbella for what she’s done to her hair

Victoria Federica has once again become the main character of the Marbella summer. The daughter of Infanta Elena has traveled to the Costa del Sol to enjoy one of her greatest passions: live music. However, what has attracted the most attention is what Victoria Federica has done to her hair: she has gotten braids.

For Victoria Federica, there's nothing better than a good concert. Surrounded by friends, singing and dancing to the rhythm of her favorite artists. Marbella has been, once again, her summer refuge and Starlite Occident, her perfect stage.

The niece of King Felipe VI hasn't missed Guitarricadelafuente's debut at this festival. This Thursday, Victoria arrived with a smile, was in high spirits, and enjoyed herself from the very first minute.

During the concert, she took out her phone, recorded several of her favorite songs, and wanted to capture the moment. She also had the opportunity to greet the singer and they spoke for a few moments.

Her expression showed the admiration she feels for him and, as a true fan, she repeated the gesture. With her phone in hand, she posed next to the artist for a selfie that she now keeps as a memory.

Fashion has been, as always, another main character. Victoria chose a very festival-inspired look. She wore a short-sleeved T-jersey with thin black and beige stripes, perfect for Marbella's warm nights.

But it wasn't just her clothes that attracted attention because her hairstyle caught everyone's eye. Victoria wore small cornrow braids, a different, bold touch that was much discussed among attendees. Some praised the choice while others were surprised; in any case, no one was left indifferent.

Additionally, the young woman wore a bandage on one of her hands, probably to cover a small wound. However, that detail faded into the background. What really sparked conversation were the young woman's braids; her change of look was the topic of the moment at the festival.

Victoria Federica has once again made it clear that she knows how to capture attention, she has enjoyed herself, she has smiled, she has shared. Above all, she has shown that Marbella, music, and fashion remain her favorite territories.