Concern grows in the royal family after the latest news about Jaime Anglada

Just a few hours ago, we learned the shocking news that Jaime Anglada, a close friend of Felipe VI, had been hit by a car in Mallorca. This incident has left both his followers and the king's closest circle in shock, as they hold him in great affection. Now, the latest updates on his health have intensified the concern throughout the Royal Family.

The singer remains in the ICU and has had to undergo emergency surgery. Although medical sources have confirmed that his life is not in danger, his injuries are so severe that the concern is more than evident.

| Instagram, @jaime_anglada

The Royal Family concerned about the latest updates on Jaime Anglada

Felipe VI and Jaime Anglada have kept a friendship that goes back years. It is not unusual to see the monarch attend his concerts and share relaxed moments with the artist.

In fact, last week, during the Copa del Rey de Vela, the king went with a group of friends to enjoy one of his performances in Mallorca. There, he appeared smiling and relaxed, sharing laughter and singing.

That's why the accident has been an emotional blow for the royal circle. The fact that the accident was so serious, and that the artist is still in critical condition, has created a climate of concern that goes beyond the merely institutional. The Royal Family is following his progress minute by minute.

According to the information that has emerged, the accident occurred in the Balearic capital when the musician was run over by a vehicle. The impact caused him to be immediately transferred to Son Espases University Hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition. From the very first moment, doctors detected significant internal and external injuries.

The medical report has now detailed that Anglada, who remains in the ICU, has undergone surgery to remove his spleen. In addition, he is suffering from a severe traumatic brain injury, fractures in both wrists, broken ribs, and a hip injury. His prognosis is serious, and although his life is out of danger, he will require a long and complex recovery.

| Instagram, @jaime_anglada

The Royal Family learns what happened with the person responsible for hitting Jaime Anglada

The circumstances of the accident have added outrage to the concern. The perpetrator is a 20-year-old man who, according to official sources, had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of the incident. After the impact, he did not stop to help the victim and fled the scene, which worsened the legal situation.

The quick action of eyewitnesses proved crucial. They wrote down the car's license plate and alerted the authorities, which allowed the driver to be located at his home a few hours later. The Civil Guard proceeded to arrest him and brought him before the court.

After appearing before the judge, the judge has now ordered his provisional imprisonment. He is charged with offenses of serious negligent injury, failure to render aid, and driving under the influence of alcohol. This is a very serious case whose investigation remains open.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the news has caused a great stir in Mallorca and the rest of the country. Social media have filled with messages of support for the artist and expressions of affection for his family. In particular, mentions of the Royal Family are multiplying, as they keep a bond with the musician and, apparently, are aware of every medical update.

Jaime Anglada's condition remains delicate. His time in the operating room and the injuries he is dealing with will require a long rehabilitation process. For the Borbón clan, this is not just about the health of an acquaintance, but of a friend with whom they have shared experiences for years.

Mallorca, the artist's admirers, and the Royal Family themselves are waiting hopefully for the next updates on his progress to bring news of improvement. Until then, concern remains high, with the unanimous hope that he can overcome this difficult chapter as soon as possible.