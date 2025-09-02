Zarzuela remains absolutely silent after the bomb about Infanta Sofía and her mother

The Royal House has remained silent and hasn't confirmed or denied anything about Sofía's new university life. The information about Infanta Sofía and Doña Letizia has come to light on television, where it was announced that the queen is helping her daughter with her preparations. Since then, Zarzuela has kept absolute silence.

It has become known that Queen Letizia has returned to her routine earlier than expected and has done so without major events, but with many responsibilities. Last week, she visited, together with King Felipe, some of the areas most affected by this summer's wildfires. It was an unexpected reappearance and yet, since then, her schedule has remained clear.

| Europa Press

It was desired that this week she would have public commitments but when the official schedule was published, it was confirmed that Doña Letizia won't have any events, at least, until next week. This hasn't meant rest. The queen has kept working, although privately.

Letizia is at Zarzuela together with Sofía

Doña Letizia has dedicated these days to internal tasks. She has reviewed reports, prepared her upcoming meetings, and met new members of her team. Letizia has done all that invisible work that is later reflected in her public appearances, always meticulously planned.

This absence of official commitments has allowed her to focus on personal matters. Her daughters have been experiencing key moments.

| Europapress

Yesterday, Princess Leonor began her third year of military training and entered the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier. She did so alone, without her parents.

This wasn't a coincidence. Since she didn't have any events that day, Doña Letizia was able to keep an eye on her daughter, even if it was in private. She experienced that highly symbolic day intensely.

It has come to light that Queen Letizia will be preparing the final details so Sofía can soon leave Zarzuela

With Infanta Sofía, something similar has happened because in these days, the young woman is about to start her university studies. She has chosen Lisbon and will begin her degree in political science and international relations on Monday. Queen Letizia has taken advantage of this week to help her with the preparations.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

As journalist Mariángel Alcázar reported on Vamos a ver, mother and daughter are finalizing the last details. The Infanta will travel next weekend. That's why Doña Letizia has prioritized her role as a mother.

Meanwhile, Zarzuela hasn't made any statement. Not a word about this information. An absolute silence that has made it clear that, at times, family comes before protocol.