George of England has gained visibility in recent months. While his mother, Kate Middleton, has continued her recovery after cancer treatment, he has started a key stage. The young heir has been preparing to begin his final year at Lambrook School this September 2025.

It has been another step in an education designed to balance tradition and modernity. The royal family has recently changed residence. They have settled in Forest Lodge, within Windsor Great Park.

According to an exclusive report by People, they have prioritized an everyday life away from the media spotlight. They have sought intimate and peaceful moments, far from the cameras.

George is attracting more and more media attention in England

On May 5, Prince George drew public attention because he accompanied his parents and King Charles III at a commemorative event at Buckingham Palace. The event paid tribute to World War II veterans. His attitude was highlighted for his maturity and composure, and People has noted that his behavior has reflected the confidence he has gained in recent years.

"It was the first sign that George is beginning to take on future responsibilities," Russell Myers of The Mirror stated. The prince's preparation has followed a clear strategy, defined by his parents.

According to various sources cited by People, William and Kate have chosen a cautious path. They have wanted George to integrate into the royal role in stages, without haste or external pressures.

A close witness to the palace has revealed what many suspected: Kate and William have decided to raise their eldest son according to their own rules and values. They haven't blindly followed royal protocols. They have preferred an upbringing adapted to current times.

Prince George of England is having a relatively normal childhood

George's life has combined public events with a stable school routine. He has participated in events such as Wimbledon or the greetings from the palace balcony. However, he has kept a discreet life and has lived with his siblings, Charlotte and Louis, who usually attract attention for their spontaneity.

Meanwhile, King Charles III's health has continued to be a matter of attention. At 76 years old (76 años), he has continued cancer treatment. This has reignited speculation about the future of the throne.

A palace aide has summed it up clearly: "He is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we've had." George has represented a new stage for the crown: closer and more human.