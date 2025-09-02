Surprise in Monaco thanks to the latest update from Jazmin Grace, daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has made headlines in recent hours because the eldest daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco has broken up with her partner, musician Ian Mellencamp. The news has surprised everyone in Monaco. The relationship has ended after almost a decade together.

They have been a couple for nine years and their story has been marked by love, complicity, and discretion. The news was published by the British newspaper Daily Mail. A close source stated: "The two have been key in each other's lives, but the time has come to go their separate ways."

Those close to them have confirmed that the relationship has stopped working and in recent months, Jazmin has stopped sharing images with Ian. This change on social media has raised suspicions. However, a mysterious ring led to speculation about a possible engagement, but in the end, it was a false alarm.

Jazmin Grace, daughter of Albert of Monaco, has had a beautiful love story with her now ex-partner

The story between Jazmin and Ian has had public moments. In March 2017, they made their relationship official on social media and shared kisses, romantic messages, and displays of affection.

Their relationship progressed quickly and in just over a year, Ian met Albert of Monaco. They were seen together in the royal box at the Monte Carlo Masters Series.

Jazmin Grace has continued working on her career as an actress and singer. The daughter of Albert of Monaco and Tamara Rotolo has tried to keep her artistic independence. Ian, meanwhile, has continued his path in music.

Although he hasn't achieved the fame of his uncle, John Cougar, he has managed to make a name for himself. Before dedicating himself to rock, he worked as a model in New York. He posed for major brands and shared campaigns with Gigi Hadid or Toni Garrn.

The latest news about Jazmin Grace, daughter of Prince Albert, surprises Monaco

The breakup has caused many reactions. However, Jazmin has sent a clear message. Just a few hours ago, she posted a picture at the beach.

In it, she appears calm, smiling, and happy. She has shown that she is at peace. Her post has conveyed serenity and hope.

Jazmin Grace has taken an important step in her life and has closed a romantic chapter. Monaco has received the news with surprise, but also with respect. The daughter of Prince Albert has shown strength and her future seems to be full of new opportunities.