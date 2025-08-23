We visit Victoria Federica's house in Madrid and there's a room that impresses

Victoria Federica has once again become the center of attention, but this time it has nothing to do with the controversies she usually stars in. In fact, as has emerged, the young woman owns an impressive apartment in downtown Madrid, a residence in which one room in particular stands out.

Today, the daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar has become one of the most followed young women on social media. These platforms have allowed her to develop her career as a content creator specializing in fashion.

However, if there is something that Victoria Federica can truly boast about, it's that, at just 24 years old, she is living alone in downtown Madrid. Specifically, in a high-end apartment located in the center of the capital.

As expected, this property has sparked great interest, not only because of its size and location, but also because of its family history. In fact, as has been confirmed, it was once a gift from Juan Carlos I to his daughter, Infanta Elena.

Now, what was once a family refuge has become the epicenter of Victoria Federica's social life. In fact, today, the young woman enjoys this residence located in a privileged area of the capital.

This property features several details that set it apart from other similar residences. However, there is no doubt that what stands out the most is its living room, which is equipped with a large window overlooking the city.

Although the exact address of Victoria Federica's residence has not been revealed for security reasons, everything suggests that it is located in a high-income area. In fact, two specific locations are being considered: the Salamanca neighborhood and the Niño Jesús neighborhood.

What has emerged are other details about this property, including its layout. In fact, one of the most surprising aspects is the 5,382 sq. ft. (500 m²) of constructed space that make up the young woman's residence.

Victoria Federica's apartment is located on a ground floor with a private garden and includes an exclusive-use pool. In addition, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, several spacious living rooms, and service areas.

Meanwhile, the residence of the daughter of Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar also has a garage and concierge service, which ensures discretion, control, and comfort in daily life.

Although no official photographs of the interior have been published, some details of her home have been revealed in posts that Victoria Federica shares on social media.

As she herself has shown, the decoration of her home combines classic and contemporary styles. In addition, she has a clear preference for soft tones, practical furniture, and fine finishes such as wood or marble.

The living room is one of the most outstanding spaces in the residence. Thanks to its large windows and warm lighting, this area has become a perfect spot for intimate gatherings.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is characterized by a central island and top-of-the-line appliances, reflecting a functional and modern vision. The residence also features a reading area equipped with armchairs and soft lighting.