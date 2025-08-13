We visit Froilán's €50,000 apartment in Abu Dhabi: security and private pool

Froilán, one of the best-known members of the king's family, has always been at the center of public attention. Recently, his private life has made headlines due to his alleged romance with Miri, the former MasterChef contestant. However, today we are focusing on another aspect that has caused a lot of curiosity: his residence in Abu Dhabi.

He, who moved to the city in the United Arab Emirates by his mother's decision, lives in an apartment that costs around €50,000 ($54,000) per year. This property is located in one of the city's most exclusive residential areas, which provides him with a level of luxury and comfort that many would desire.

Froilán's apartment in Abu Dhabi that is not within everyone's reach

Froilán's home is located in the prestigious residential complex The Landmark, one of the best-known areas of Abu Dhabi. This development is famous for its high level of security, which operates 24 hours a day, ensuring that its residents live peacefully, far from any worries. In addition, Felipe VI's nephew enjoys many other amenities that make his residence an ideal place to live comfortably.

The property, which has an annual rent of about €50,000 ($54,000) according to Vozpópuli, is a true gem. The property features spacious areas, including a large living room that connects to a terrace from where you can enjoy spectacular sea views. It is the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the tranquility that Abu Dhabi offers him.

Froilán's residence also has a private pool, a fully equipped gym, and a sauna. These spaces allow him to unwind without leaving his home.

In addition, the fact that his apartment is in a development with 24-hour security service ensures that the young man can live in complete peace of mind. The constant surveillance ensures that there are no incidents or intruders in the area. This is especially relevant for someone with his profile, who is often the subject of media attention.

Froilán and his life change in Abu Dhabi

Froilán moved to Abu Dhabi by his mother's decision, infanta Elena. She believed that the city would be the ideal place for him to get away from scandals and parties. Of course, because there he would be under the supervision of his grandfather, Juan Carlos I, who also lives in that city.

Since his arrival in the Emirates, he has tried to put his life in order, focusing on his professional career and working in the advertising and marketing field. He currently holds a junior position at a company. This job has allowed him to start being self-sufficient and generate enough income to support himself without financial help from his family.

This job, although it is not a high-ranking position, has allowed him to have stability and a job in a less media-exposed environment, which seems to have been good for him. However, that doesn't mean that his occasional visits to Spain are not once again marked by controversy.