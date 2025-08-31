We visit the strange house Brad Pitt has bought in Catalonia and reveal his plan

Brad Pitt once again becomes the center of attention after all the details about the strange and striking house he purchased in Catalonia have come to light. He has already set an unexpected plan in motion for this building.

In addition to being one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt is also known for his interest in architecture. So much so that, to this day, he owns several properties around the world, with Château Miraval being one of his most iconic properties.

| Europa Press

Now, in a move that confirms his interest in the most innovative architecture, Brad Pitt has added a modular home he purchased in Catalonia to his collection of properties. As has been revealed, he has moved this house to California, where he resides.

However, this is not a typical residential project, but rather a piece that perfectly merges the concepts of creativity, sustainability, and avant-garde. This acquisition undoubtedly matches the actor's taste for unique spaces and art applied to everyday life.

All the details about the modular home Brad Pitt purchased in Catalonia

The property in question is Casa Xasteros, designed in 1969 by Greek architect Nikolaos Xasteros. It is a fiberglass construction with wooden flooring and an oval layout, popularly known as "the UFO house."

With just 484 sq. ft. (45 m²), the interior includes a living room with an open kitchen, a flexible bedroom, and a modern bathroom. The large windows allow natural light to enter and enhance the connection between the interior and the surroundings.

Despite its small size, Brad Pitt's new home has managed to make the most of every corner. In addition, it features a unique, futuristic, and minimalist style. Meanwhile, the use of recyclable resources and its efficient energy approach further increase its appeal.

The history of this model is as unique as its design. Xasteros patented the proposal in the early seventies, and between 1973 and 1978, very few units were built. Over time, several of them ended up destroyed or abandoned.

| Europapress

However, the unit acquired by Brad Pitt was found in Greece by French gallerist Clément Cividino, who discovered it in a ruined state. He later moved it to Catalonia, where it was restored in a shipyard in L’Escala to be displayed as an example of 20th-century microarchitecture.

For several months, the home was exhibited at Terra Remota, a vineyard in Empordà converted into a cultural space. It remained there from June to September 2023, attracting attention from experts and collectors.

So much so that, according to Forbes, projects like the new house of Brad Pitt perfectly exemplify the growing trend of transportable homes that prioritize ecology and aesthetics.

Meanwhile, as has been revealed, the purchase operation was kept confidential until 2025, when it became public knowledge. In addition, its move to California was complex, as the structure had to be dismantled into sections and shipped in maritime containers.