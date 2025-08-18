We visit the hotel where Antonio Banderas is staying in Málaga and there's something that will shock you

Antonio Banderas has chosen to spend part of his summer at one of the most iconic hotels on the Costa del Sol. This is a place that, in addition to luxury and exclusivity, holds a fascinating history and a transformation that leaves no one indifferent. We visited the hotel where the Málaga-born actor is staying and, indeed, there is something striking from the very first moment.

The hotel is Kimpton Los Monteros, located in Marbella, and what stands out the most is its spectacular pool with sea views. Completely renovated, it combines bright white with the turquoise of the water, creating an almost cinematic sense of freshness. However, what is truly surprising is not just the design, but the history this place has held since its opening in 1962.

| Europa Press

Founded by Ignacio Coca, a businessman connected to the Francoist elite, the hotel started with only 35 rooms and a name that pays tribute to the hunting parties he enjoyed with Franco. Here, personalities such as the emeritus kings used to spend their summers, and legends like Elisabeth Taylor, Sean Connery, Camilo José Cela, or Michael Jackson have walked its halls. The latter stayed at Los Monteros in 1988 for his first concert in Spain, an anecdote many still remember in the area.

Antonio Banderas's presence and that of his partner, Nicole Kimpel, mark the new era of the historic hotel

The former director Rafael de la Fuente recounted how Franco would come to the hotel to have carajillos, and how El Corzo, its restaurant, was a pioneer in earning a Michelin Star in Spain. He also recalled the curious story of the French palette for pouring sauce, introduced here for the first time and later imitated on other beaches. Of course, there are still those who keep tickets from Julio Iglesias's concert at the beach club, for which people paid extremely high amounts.

Today, the hotel is experiencing a new era under the Kimpton brand, attracting new celebrities such as Diego El Cigala or Nicole Kimpel, Banderas's partner. She herself has filled her social media with images of the place, in love with its colors and the current design, which keeps the Mediterranean soul. From the rooftop called El Escondido, Nicole and Antonio watch the construction of their future home, located very close to the hotel.

This is the Málaga corner that has won over Antonio Banderas

This space, divided into two levels, offers a completely different experience depending on the time of day. The upper part evokes the 1970s with terracotta-toned furniture, while the lower level features an infinity pool with sea views. Here, every Friday, DJ Pepino Marino plays 80s music, turning the rooftop into the new meeting point on the Costa del Sol.

Without a doubt, what is striking is not just the luxury, but how Kimpton Los Monteros has managed to blend past and present with elegance and personality. Antonio Banderas, like so many others, has found in this place an experience that connects him with the best of his homeland. The truth is that, after visiting, we completely understand why.