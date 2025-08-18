Kate Middleton's new neighbors raise alarms and stir up England

All alarms have gone off again around Kate Middleton, but this time, her illness has nothing to do with it. As has emerged, the latest decision by the Princess of Wales doesn't seem to have been very well received by many of her new neighbors.

Just a few hours ago, it became known that Prince William and his wife are preparing what many have called their "new beginning." In fact, as has been confirmed, the future British monarchs have decided to change residences.

| Europa Press

After going through one of the toughest years of their lives due to Kate Middleton's and King Charles III's cancers, they have chosen to move to a new mansion. The property has eight bedrooms and a large estate, which they are renovating with their own resources.

The house in question, valued at about $18.5 million, is called Forest Lodge and is located in Windsor Great Park. The property was acquired by the British Crown in 1829, although it was originally known as Holly Grove.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the renovations are at an advanced stage so that Kate Middleton and her family can move in "by the end of the year." However, problems have already started to arise.

In fact, as several British media outlets have revealed, the neighbors in the area have already started to complain about all the commotion being caused in the area. So much so that some have even had to leave their homes for safety reasons.

The relationship between Kate Middleton and her new neighbors hasn't started off well

Both Kate Middleton and Prince William have made it clear that Forest Lodge will be their "permanent residence," the place where they plan to live after being proclaimed monarchs. This way, they are leaving behind Adelaide Cottage, which had been their home until now.

The mansion is located about 3.7 mi. (6 kilometers) from their current home and features, among other luxuries, a large ballroom, a tennis court, and spacious gardens.

| Europa Press

Since she announced her illness, Kate Middleton has shown an even greater interest in nature. In fact, gardening has become a therapeutic hobby and a refuge during difficult months. That's why this property seems to fit her current needs.

However, although the announcement was received with enthusiasm by many followers of the Crown, what no one expected was that, just a few hours later, a major controversy would arise.

In fact, even though at first the move by Kate Middleton and her family was well received, it has ended up causing a clear division in the United Kingdom. This is information that the British press has brought to light.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

According to Mail On Sunday, in the summer, two families living in cottages near the mansion were asked to leave their homes. "It is believed that these homes, built from the stables of Forest Lodge, were rented out by the Crown," the outlet explains.

A request that, as expected, caught the neighbors completely off guard. In fact, the tenants themselves have said they were "invited to leave" without prior notice.

"No eviction had been notified and they had to move to a similar home in Great Park," the media outlet adds. This caused great discomfort among those who had to leave their residence.

"They were told directly to leave... I suppose they were given another place, but they were told they had to move immediately," an anonymous source said. "They didn't expect it. Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they won't want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in them if there are going to be members of the royal family there," the source added.

Meanwhile, the same outlet has also confirmed that the Royal Household tried to stop the spread of all this information. In fact, journalists were told that the move "wasn't imminent" and that it was "an unimportant story."