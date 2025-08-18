Prince William (43) admits for the first time the rumor about his son George

The Wales family is once again at the center of attention after an unexpected announcement that has shaken England. Prince William, 43 years old, has surprised everyone by confirming a rumor that had been circulating for some time about his son George.

The Waleses, along with their three children, have decided to leave their current residence in Windsor. The news has sparked curiosity and debate in the United Kingdom, and many are asking: what is really behind this decision?

Prince William admits the move will be to improve George's well-being

In recent years, William and Kate have made efforts to raise their children in a closer and less rigid environment than the one the heir to the throne experienced. Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, had become their family refuge, a home where George, Charlotte, and Louis were growing up far from the constant pressure of Buckingham Palace.

However, the decision to move to Forest Lodge is not just a simple change of residence. The move is full of symbolism and responds to a desire for the future. The couple have prioritized a more open lifestyle for their children, with greater freedom and contact with nature.

Now, sources close to Prince William have admitted for the first time the rumor that had been circulating for weeks. The move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge has as its main goal the well-being of their son George.

In addition, through his advisors, the heir explained that, despite the move, George will continue studying at Lambrook School in Windsor, thus dispelling doubts about a possible change of school.

The decision to keep George at the same school and move to offer him more freedom represents a major change in the way royal upbringing is understood. William knows what it means to grow up under media pressure and seems determined for his eldest son to have a different environment.

The rumor has been confirmed: Forest Lodge will, above all, be a space designed for George to have as normal a childhood as possible. It is a step full of symbolism, which shows the heir to the throne as a father concerned about his son's present and future.

The move to Forest Lodge marks a new chapter for the Wales family

Forest Lodge will become the new home of the Waleses. Located in Windsor Great Park, the property has eight bedrooms and a history full of tradition. Kensington Palace confirmed that the family will move in at the end of this year, in what many consider their permanent residence.

According to Danielle Stacey, royal correspondent for Hello!, "the move to Forest Lodge gives the family more space. It's already considered their permanent home, instead of the children growing up within palace walls." These words reflect the princes' intention: to offer their children a closer and less formal family life.

In addition, the renovation plans approved by the local council show William and Kate's long-term commitment. The prince will personally cover the costs of the renovations, which reinforces the idea that this place will be key in their future.

Forest Lodge: a home with history and symbolism for the heirs

Forest Lodge is not just a family residence, but a space full of history. Restored in 2001 with an investment of £1.5 million, the property preserves original elements of great architectural value, such as marble fireplaces, plaster moldings, and vaulted ceilings.

For years it was available for rent at high prices, but now it will become the place where George, Charlotte, and Louis will grow up. For many, this move represents a turning point: a home that symbolizes stability, roots, and future for the family that will reign in England.

Being located near Windsor Castle, Forest Lodge will allow William and Kate to keep their official schedule without giving up family life. It is a hybrid formula that combines tradition with a modern lifestyle, designed especially for the children.

Prince William has admitted the rumor about his son George by confirming that their move is intended to guarantee him stability and freedom. The decision reflects a firm commitment to his role as a father, even above royal protocol. From now on, the future king will grow up in Forest Lodge, a home that will mark his path to the throne of England.