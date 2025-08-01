Shocking: the space agency issues a surprise statement about King Charles III

In life, there are desires and passions that transcend all protocol, even when it belongs to the highest leader of the British Crown. Some are born in silence, in palace corridors and formal meetings, until they become known. King Charles III's fascination with space has been an open secret, but now his aspiration has reached new heights—and not in a figurative sense.

Charles III has never been a conventional king, even considering the age at which he became king. In the short time he has been with the Crown, Charles III has had to face major health problems and issues with his son Harry. However, none of that seems to make certain desires of the king disappear.

| Instagram, @ astro_timpeake

A meeting and a new destination for Charles III

Tim Peake, British astronaut, was clear after meeting with the king: "It could be possible." The phrase sparked rumors and left a window open to the unthinkable. "I think space is his next frontier," Peake said after a meeting at Hampton Court where they discussed the space environment.

It was a weighty conversation, where the monarch showed his deep interest in the cosmos. This is a passion that isn't new, but now it's taking real shape. King Charles III and Tim Peake had already met when the current monarch was still crown prince.

Getting ready to take off isn't a simple matter

Becoming an astronaut isn't just about putting on a special suit and boarding a spacecraft. Peake had to learn Russian, space science, and even minor surgery. The monarch would have to face demanding training.

Charles III would have to prepare with activities such as parabolic flights and zero-gravity simulations. All of this would be necessary to become a space traveler. That is an answer that might take time to arrive, but his determination and fascination with the universe leave no room for doubt.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

People who've already taken the step

One well-known person who has lived the experience is Jesús Calleja, who has already crossed the boundary of the atmosphere and returned transformed. "The image is so powerful that I started to cry," he confessed after his trip with Blue Origin. The adventurer described Earth as a bright blue that looked fluorescent.

Katy Perry is another well-known person who fulfilled her dream of seeing Earth from space on a suborbital mission. During the flight, she said she felt more connected to life and to the planet. Now, all that's left is to wait and see if Charles III will be able to join in on an experience that everyone describes as unique.