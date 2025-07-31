Everyone notices Princess Leonor's striking behavior with her mother in Mallorca

The kings of Spain have kicked off their vacation in Mallorca. As is tradition, they have chosen Marivent Palace as their summer residence. Now, Leonor has been the one to draw all eyes as she went to the movies with her family.

Felipe VI was the first to arrive. He did so a few days ago, balancing his stay with his official agenda. The summer meeting with the president was the inaugural event of these royal holidays.

| Europapress

Soon after, Queen Letizia landed on the island accompanied by her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. The three have resumed their usual summer outings and this year, as in previous occasions, family leisure plans have not been missing. One of the most frequent has been their traditional visit to the cinema.

Leonor goes to the movies in Mallorca with her family

Letizia and her daughters went to Rivoli cinema. There, they watched "En un lugar de la mente," a documentary starring José Corbacho and Cati Solivellas. The outing was a true girls' night, one of those lovely activities that strengthen family bonds and show the closeness between mother and daughters.

However, this outing has caused significant media attention due to a very particular detail. Princess Leonor's attitude toward her mother has especially drawn attention.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

While Infanta Sofía held Queen Letizia's hand, Leonor chose to walk alone. With a confident stride, she showed an image of security. She didn't need physical contact to feel comfortable.

Her behavior has been interpreted as a sign of independence. It has also been seen as a show of maturity.

Princess Leonor draws all eyes during the family outing in Mallorca

At just 18 years old, Leonor has shown that she is ready to take on her institutional role. She has appeared approachable, but also determined and unwavering. Her body language has made it clear that she is increasingly comfortable in front of the cameras.

| Europa Press

The press has described this gesture as a silent declaration of leadership, a subtle way to make her presence felt. No speech was needed because her actions spoke for themselves. It was a brief but powerful detail.

Once again, Leonor has shown that she is on the path to becoming the future queen of Spain. Mallorca was the stage, and the cinema, the backdrop. But the undisputed protagonist was her.