Impact on 'TardeAR': Ruth (19 years old), Julio Iglesias's sister, stuns with her physical transformation

On TardeAR, a very special moment took place because just a few days ago, the show featured the presence of Ronna Keith. Papuchi's widow spoke for the first time in a long while, and she did so for the show. However, what surprised viewers and contributors the most was the physical transformation of Ruth, Julio Iglesias's younger sister.

Ronna remembered her late husband and shared what her current life is like. She confessed that she feels happy and calm and explained that she lives focused on her children, Jaime and Ruth. Both are Julio Iglesias's siblings, although much younger.

Ronna was very clear and said that she has raised her children away from the spotlight. She insisted that she has never wanted fame or the limelight. She spoke fondly of her youngest daughter, Ruth, and it is precisely Ruth who has made a huge impact on the show.

TardeAR shows the physical transformation of Julio Iglesias's youngest sister

On TardeAR, they showed never-before-seen images of Ruth. They showed photos from when she was a child. They also shared recent images.

The transformation left all the contributors speechless. Ruth turned 19 years old last July 26. Her physical change has been incredibly surprising.

Viewers were also left impressed because nobody expected to see the young woman become such an elegant woman. Her style, her presence, and her maturity captured all the attention. Although Ruth has never appeared on television, her face went viral after the show's broadcast.

Ruth Iglesias was born in 2006, months after her father's passing, and she never got to meet "Papuchi," but her mother has always told her about him. According to Ronna, Ruth and her brother Jaime know their family's history well. Despite their famous last name, they have led a very discreet life.

This is what Julio Iglesias's sister's current life is like

The show also revealed more details about the young woman. Ruth is in her first year of college. She has shown a passion for film.

She has studied singing, just like her brother Julio Iglesias. Although it is not known if she wants to pursue a career in the arts, her education is very well-rounded.

TardeAR managed to move its audience. Ruth's story touched many hearts. Her evolution was met with applause, and her discreet elegance won everyone over.