Urgent warning from Juan Carlos I to Pedro Sánchez: 'I don't want...'

There are three months left until Juan Carlos I publishes his memoirs. There is tension in Zarzuela's circle about what he might reveal. Felipe VI, and especially Letizia Ortiz, would like them not to see the light of day, but they have found it impossible to prevent it. Casa Real is fully aware of the risks posed by an emeritus who has become a loose cannon and who is influenced—as in the past—by certain individuals seeking to gain power and influence.

Since his departure to Abu Dhabi in 2020, Juan Carlos has spent his summers at Campos's house, a friendship forged between regattas and anecdotes from the Galician sea. However, the emeritus monarch is beginning to feel that the time has come to establish a place of his own, where he can organize his stays independently and without any additions, all according to sources close to him.

This is not an official return nor an attempt to regain fiscal residency. His intention is practical: to have a discreet refuge by the sea, without depending on others, but without giving up his orderly life. His circle mentions Galicia and Portugal—especially Estoril or Cascais—as the places closest to his heart, for their discretion, privacy, and personal connections.

Juan Carlos I now stands as a monarch who, far from the official bustle, longs for more intimate tranquility. His latest confidence, spoken with the sincerity that comes with age, did not go unnoticed: "I don't want to cause Pedro any more trouble." That phrase summed up a simple and honest wish: he no longer wants to depend on his friend Pedro Campos to host him in Sanxenxo.

A message also directed at Pedro Sánchez

The request for these homes would also be a hint to President Pedro Sánchez to make things easier. A kind of truce that, meanwhile, benefits all parties. In any case, the Spanish President doesn't trust him. After the lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla, Juan Carlos I's reactions do not follow a logical pattern nor do they align much with the "diplomatic" line that someone of his rank should follow.

So far, there has been no official comment from Casa Real, which is not surprising given that the former monarch is no longer part of the public agenda. No one has denied or confirmed the plans, which are kept private. However, several media outlets highlight that Juan Carlos has already made discreet inquiries and is determined to take this step without fuss.

A quiet life, although he remains resentful because he believes he is not to blame for anything

These moves are part of a more peaceful stage in his life. After abdicating and stepping away from the media spotlight, his days now revolve around sports, private gatherings, and a landscape that brings him comfort. Sanxenxo remains his sentimental refuge, with regattas that evoke his athletic past, and friendships like that with Campos that still support his daily life.

But now he seems determined to build a bridge toward a more stable emotional independence, without betraying his bond with Galicia or with what that early Atlantic sea represents for him. However, some sources such as Pilar Eyre, indicate that he still believes he has done nothing wrong.

He is resentful because he believes he is being treated unfairly. In fact, the imminent publication of his memoirs is due to his intention to restore his image and reclaim his role. Especially during the Transition. Will he tell the truth about 23F? Probably not.