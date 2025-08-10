Former British royal family chef reveals Princess Anne's trick for digestion

The British royal family lives under constant scrutiny, where every gesture is analyzed and every tradition is revered. However, it is the everyday details, those that happen far from the media spotlight, that truly define its members.

In recent times, former royal chef Darren McGrady has become an inexhaustible source of palace anecdotes through his YouTube channel, revealing the Windsor family's culinary secrets. If he recently surprised us with Lady Di's healthy breakfast, he has now turned the spotlight on Princess Anne, revealing habits that confirm her as the most pragmatic and unpredictable royal in the clan.

Far from the opulence one might expect, the only daughter of Elizabeth II's diet is, in her former chef's words, "surprisingly old-fashioned." Among its peculiarities, one stands out that has left many perplexed and that, according to him, is her great ally for good digestion.

The almost black banana: Princess Anne's digestive secret

For most people, a banana whose peel has turned almost black is an overripe fruit, destined for the trash or, at best, for a cake. For Princess Anne, however, it is the perfect ingredient to start the day. McGrady has explained with astonishment that King Charles III's sister prefers them "almost black, too ripe, because that way they're easier to digest."

But the peculiarity doesn't end there. True to strict royal protocol, Princess Anne doesn't peel the fruit with her hands. Instead, she uses a knife and fork to cut and eat it, a gesture that highlights that blend of personal pragmatism and respect for formality that so characterizes her. This simple morning habit is just the tip of the iceberg of a life philosophy where simplicity prevails over any extravagance.

A diet marked by frugality and flavors of yesteryear

The royal chef, who spent more than a decade observing the royal family's tastes, admits that Princess Anne has never had great culinary pretensions. In fact, her frugality is legendary within the palace walls.

One of her favorite dishes is kippers, a type of smoked herring very traditional in the United Kingdom, which she usually accompanies with boiled potatoes or a simple salad. Her passion for this fish is such that, as has become known, she sends thank-you letters to a family business in Whitby (Yorkshire) that supplies them to her.

But the most surprising thing comes when she has guests. Darren McGrady says that it is not unusual for Princess Anne to offer her guests canned pies from the Fray Bentos brand or a simple pork pie. No handwritten menus or fine china. Meanwhile, as a finale, she sometimes serves a chocolate ice lolly for her guests to eat in the car on the way home, a practical solution to avoid prolonging the evening more than necessary.

Reflection of an unbreakable personality

These eating habits are not a whim, but a true reflection of her character. Known for being the hardest-working member of the royal family, with a schedule that surpasses that of any other royal, Princess Anne is a direct, austere woman with no time for frivolities. Her minimalist and functional diet is an extension of her personality.

Even on special occasions, such as her birthday, her favorite dish, pheasant cooked with spices and mango chutney, is prepared following a functional recipe, focused more on flavor than on presentation.

This strength and pragmatism have become evident once again after the recent accident she suffered on her estate, which caused her temporary memory loss. Far from stepping back, Princess Anne has expressed her firm intention to continue serving the Crown, showing once again her unbreakable nature.