Grant Harrold, Windsor's butler, reveals the truth about Prince William: 'It's not much...'

Prince William has come to the forefront of the media spotlight. All because Grant Harrold, who was a butler for the Windsor family for several years, has spoken out about him. Specifically, he has revealed the most unexpected thing.

Yes, he has exposed what will happen when the young man inherits the throne. In this regard, he stated: "It's unlikely that Beatrice will be elevated to the status of a high-ranking working royal under Prince William's reign."

The Windsor butler reveals what will happen during Prince William's reign

Between 2004 and 2011, Grant Harrold worked as Charles III's butler at Highgrove, so he knows the king and his children well. Meanwhile, it is precisely about one of them, Prince William, that he has now spoken to The Mirror.

He was asked if the young man will give more official presence to his cousin Beatrice of York when he becomes king. The former employee is clear: "It's unlikely that she'll be elevated to the status of a high-ranking working royal under his reign."

Moreover, he immediately gave the reason why the young woman will not have a greater role during her cousin's reign. He said: "Beatrice has her own career, so I don't see William making her a high-ranking working royal."

"They make an effort when they need support, and she has always stepped up. But she has a job and takes care of her own affairs."

The butler gives another important detail related to Prince William

Grant Harrold has also assessed Beatrice's attitude in one of the most delicate issues that have marked the life of the British monarchy recently. We are referring to the relationship between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry.

In this regard, the butler has been clear: "I think she has been very diplomatic with the brothers and their dispute. She surely made sure to keep a good relationship with both." This comment highlights the discreet and conciliatory role the young woman has played, avoiding taking a public stance in her cousins' conflict, which has made numerous headlines.

The princess has kept a low profile in the public sphere, occasionally participating in official events and supporting the family at specific times. However, her professional and personal independence has set her apart from other members who are active in the core of the monarchy.

Harrold's statements have thus put the spotlight on the vision Prince William might apply when he becomes king. The idea of keeping a small group of working members is not new. In fact, both he and his father, Charles III, have advocated on different occasions for a lighter and more efficient monarchy, adapted to current times.

This would mean that figures like the young woman would continue to play a secondary role, participating in official events occasionally, but without the workload of other Windsor members. It's a model already used by other European royal houses, reducing costs and concentrating institutional representation in fewer people.