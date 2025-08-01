A U-turn in Camilla's life

Few could have imagined years ago that Camilla Parker-Bowles (her then married name) would end up being Queen of England. With every right, by the express wish of Elizabeth II. The previous monarch wanted Camilla not to be just a consort and to receive full treatment as Queen. The scandal that broke out when it became known she was the mistress of the then Prince of Wales—now Charles III—turned the British public against her. The public felt more sympathy for Diana of Wales, and it took a long time to overcome all of that.

From controversial figure to pillar of the crown: Queen Camilla is preparing for her greatest diplomatic challenge to date. Next fall, she will host, alongside King Charles III, a state visit that is already making headlines around the world and that cements her new and undisputed role at the heart of the British monarchy.

Windsor Castle, steeped in history and symbolism, is preparing for a fall of high diplomatic tension. At the center of all the preparations is Queen Camilla, whose evolution within the royal family has been as discreet as it has been relentless. The days when she was a figure viewed with suspicion are long gone; today, she stands as an essential support for the crown and for her husband, King Charles III, taking on a prominence that few would have predicted years ago.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

Her growing solo agenda and her calm presence at high-profile events show that her role has gone beyond that of a mere consort to become a key piece of the institution.

An unprecedented visit that puts the queen to the test

The event that will mark a turning point in the Windsors' calendar is the state visit of former United States President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania. Between September 17 and 19, the Trumps will be received with full honors at Windsor Castle. What makes this visit particularly notable is that it is the second of its kind granted to a U.S. president, an unprecedented event in modern history that underscores the strategic importance of the relationship between the two nations.

The formal invitation was delivered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, cementing a high-level diplomatic gesture in which the monarchy acts as the perfect host. For Camilla, this event represents the culmination of her public transformation.

She, together with Charles, will preside over the ceremonies, gala dinners, and meetings, placing her under the international media spotlight in a role once held by the iconic Queen Elizabeth II. All eyes will be on her performance, her style, and her ability to navigate the complexities of an encounter of this magnitude.

| Canva Pro, XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web.

From discretion to confidence: Camilla's rise

Those who closely follow the life of the British royal family have witnessed the remarkable change in Queen Camilla. Body language experts and royal chroniclers agree that she has developed a "quiet confidence" and has become the "rock" of a King Charles who, at times, has shown signs of nervousness.

Her evolution has not been an easy path, marked by public scrutiny and the shadow of Princess Diana. However, over time, her dedication to her patronages, her sense of duty, and her unwavering support for the monarch have earned her growing respect.

Sources close to the palace describe her as an efficient and serene woman, whose influence has been essential in helping Charles feel more comfortable in his role as king. This new prominence has become evident in recent months, as she has taken on more solo commitments and has shown remarkable ease. The upcoming state visit is not just a duty, but a platform to cement this new image of a confident person and indispensable pillar of the British monarchy.