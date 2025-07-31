Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Young woman with straight brown hair wearing a white blazer posing in front of a nightclub background lit with blue and pink lights
Infanta Sofía caught partying in Magaluf with an unexpected companion

Infanta Sofía has gone out partying in Magaluf and has been seen with a completely unexpected companion

Image by Cristo Fernández
Infanta Sofía has been seen partying in Magaluf. She did so with an unexpected companion: her sister, Princess Leonor. Sofía and Leonor have decided to make the most of their summer vacation in Mallorca, and they did so at one of the most iconic nightclubs in the area.

The daughters of the king and queen arrived in Palma last Friday, and over the weekend, they traveled to Basel. Both wanted to support the Spanish women's national team in person. They did so from the stands, discreetly but enthusiastically, and after returning to the island, they've continued with their summer plans.

Two smiling young people posing for a selfie with blue background.
The young women were in Basel recently | @CasaReal, Instagram

On Tuesday night, the two sisters went to one of the most popular summer nightclubs. It is BCM Mallorca, right in the Magaluf area. They went with a large group of friends and stayed there well into the early morning hours.

Infanta Sofía has been seen partying in Magaluf enjoying herself with her friends

Several witnesses have confirmed to El Debate the presence of the young women and explained that they had fun in a relaxed atmosphere. They avoided drawing attention and stayed in the club's VIP areas because these guarantee privacy and are equipped with the latest sound technology. The nightclub is known for hosting renowned international DJs.

Infanta Sofía smiles while standing outdoors with a background of trees and natural light.
Infanta Sofía has been in the VIP area of the nightclub | Casa Real

Until now, neither Princess Leonor nor Infanta Sofía had been seen in public this summer on the island. Queen Letizia hasn't been seen either.

The only member of the royal family who has appeared every day has been King Felipe. He has gone every morning to Real Club Náutico de Palma. He has boarded the Aifos sailboat and has gone sailing in the bay.

Infanta Sofía enjoys her summer vacation in Magaluf with her sister

With this night out, the king's daughters have followed in their father's footsteps. Don Felipe also enjoyed summers in Mallorca when he was young. He frequented entertainment venues with his friends, just as his daughters do now.

Four elegantly dressed people applaud on a stage with a dark background and bright lights: Princess Leonor, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía
The royal family is in Mallorca | Europa Press

The image of Infanta Sofía in Magaluf has been surprising. Even more so has been the presence of Princess Leonor. Both have shown closeness and good humor.

They've had a different kind of night. They've chosen to enjoy Mallorca's youth entertainment. They've enjoyed, like any other young woman, the summer on the island.

