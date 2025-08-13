The trail left by King Felipe's plane reveals Queen Letizia's secret

The royals Felipe and Letizia have already started their private vacation after concluding their latest official engagements in Palma. Although the Royal Household doesn't usually reveal details about these off-agenda trips, an unexpected detail has come to light. The itinerary of the monarch's official plane has made it possible to learn about an aspect of his wife's plans that had been kept secret until now.

An X account specializing in tracking State flights is the one that has revealed the secret. The Falcon carrying the Royal Family took off from Palma at 7:06 p.m. and landed in Athens at 9:30 p.m. (19:06 and 21:30). This movement has confirmed that their first stop was Greece, where it's known that the royals have traveled on other occasions to enjoy their private vacations.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

During these days, the royals are accompanied by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. According to sources close to the family, the exact location of their accommodation is unknown, but there are indications pointing to a very exclusive residence. Among the options, the summer mansion owned by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands in the Peloponnese is mentioned.

Greece, the destination of King Felipe and Queen Letizia that hides more than just a vacation

It should be remembered that this bond was strengthened when Princess Amalia of the Netherlands moved to Madrid to continue her studies after receiving threats in her country. Felipe and Letizia offered discreet and close support at that time. The choice of Greece as a destination could be the continuation of that bond, as part of a plan that Letizia might've prepared in advance.

| Casa Real

Another possibility is that the royals meet in Greece with Pavlos of Greece and Marie Chantal, King Felipe's cousins. Meanwhile, Queen Sofía has decided to remain at Zarzuela to be with her sister, Princess Irene, whose health is delicate. From Athens, Felipe remains alert to the progress of his friend, musician Jaime Anglada, who remains in the ICU after a serious accident.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia use their private trip to strengthen personal ties

This trip is not only a period of rest, but it also shows Letizia's ability to integrate private meetings into the vacation setting. Away from media scrutiny, Felipe and Letizia use these days to enjoy time with their daughters before they resume their demanding academic commitments.

What started as a simple record on social media has ended up revealing a detail carefully kept by the queen. Greece thus becomes not only a summer refuge, but also a setting to strengthen bonds of trust.