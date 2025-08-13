Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) announces something that will excite half of England

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has announced a decision that has caused anticipation across much of England. His statement points to a new step in his humanitarian commitment, an announcement that excites those who follow his social work. Although not all the details have been revealed yet, it is clear that he is willing to continue his positive impact on the community.

Recently, Harry has considered the possibility of founding a new charity dedicated to humanitarian causes. This move comes after his resignation as patron of Sentebale, the NGO he co-founded that supports young people with HIV and AIDS in southern Africa. The decision has been interpreted as a step to renew his focus on social projects.

| Europa Press

The Duke's spokesperson has explained that, although Harry remains committed to the youth of Lesotho and Botswana, he has not yet defined how he will continue to support them in a concrete way. All options are open, from creating a new foundation to collaborating with already established organizations. This flexibility reflects his intention to maximize and ensure the positive impact of his humanitarian work.

Prince Harry reconsiders his path after tensions at Sentebale

The Sentebale Foundation represents a deeply personal legacy for Prince Harry, inspired by the charitable commitment of his mother, Lady Di. However, his relationship with this organization became complicated after accusations of harassment linked to the chairwoman of the board emerged. It was in March when he decided to step aside amid this controversy.

| Instagram, @sentebale

The Charity Commission, responsible for overseeing these entities, clarified that they do not have the authority to investigate internal disputes or individual complaints. Therefore, they did not issue conclusions about the accusations against Harry or other people involved. This context has motivated the Duke to rethink his path in the charitable field.

Prince Harry's unwavering commitment to social aid

Despite the controversies, Harry remains firm in his vocation to help those who need it most. His possible new humanitarian project is welcomed with excitement by followers and experts in social causes. The expectation now is to learn how he will make this new chapter a reality and what impact it will have on the beneficiary communities.

Prince Harry's announcement has made it clear that, despite the challenges, his social commitment remains intact. The creation of a new organization or collaboration with other existing ones are options that keep many doors open. This way, the Duke of Sussex continues to show that his dedication to humanitarian aid knows no pause.